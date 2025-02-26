ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 16.67% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.600 -20.00% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.090 13.36% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.265 -15.87% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 15.460 10.27% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.070 -15.19% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.740 8.30% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.510 -12.24% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.850 8.15% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.620 -11.77% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 170.880 7.81% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.270 -11.62% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.450 7.37% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 15.920 -10.16% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.850 6.92% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -9.52% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.385 6.54% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.480 -7.69% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.670 5.95% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.340 5.93% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 16.860 -6.23% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.720 5.88% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.105 -5.96% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 28.440 5.72% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.160 -5.88% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.900 5.38% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.410 -5.42% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.945 5.00% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.640 4.92% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.915 -4.69% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.850 4.50% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.715 -4.67% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 51.540 4.40% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 10.450 -4.65% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.420 4.10% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.021 -4.55% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.870 3.53% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.600 -4.41%

