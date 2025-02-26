Bizcap Joins AFG’s Lending Panel to Expand SME Financing Options

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Melbourne, Australia, February 26th: Bizcap , a leading provider of fast, flexible business loans, has joined the Australian Finance Group’s (AFG) lending panel, giving brokers greater access to funding solutions for SMEs. With 57% of Bizcap customers having been rejected by other lenders, this partnership provides brokers with more options to support businesses that don’t meet traditional lending criteria.

AFG’s extensive broker network can now offer Bizcap’s short-term business loans and line of credit products, featuring quick approvals, minimal documentation, and tailored financing—reinforcing AFG’s commitment to diverse lending solutions for Australian businesses.

Enhancing Access to SME Finance

Bizcap takes a structured yet flexible approach to lending, considering both quantitative and qualitative factors. With approvals in as little as three hours and funding typically within 24 hours, Bizcap helps SMEs pursue growth opportunities, manage cash flow, and cover unexpected expenses.

Bizcap will provide AFG’s brokers access to:

Business loans ranging from $5,000 to $5,000,000

to Business Line of Credit for ongoing financial flexibility

Fast-track approvals with a low-doc application process

Funding for a broad range of industries, including those underserved by mainstream lenders

"Joining AFG’s lending panel is a significant milestone in Bizcap’s commercial lending expansion," said Rebecca Del Rio, Chief Revenue Officer at Bizcap. "With 57% of our customers coming to us after being declined elsewhere and 50% choosing Bizcap for our speed, it’s clear there’s high demand for fast, flexible funding. Brokers play a critical role in bridging this gap, ensuring SMEs get the financial support they need when traditional options fall short."

"Partnering with AFG strengthens our commitment to brokers, helping them support their SME clients with alternative lending options that complement traditional finance. It also reinforces Bizcap’s position in the commercial lending space as we expand into new markets like Singapore and the UK, ensuring SMEs globally have access to the capital they need to grow."

AFG Strengthens SME Lending Offerings

As one of Australia’s largest mortgage aggregators, AFG equips brokers with a diverse range of financial products. Adding Bizcap expands their commercial lending options, supporting brokers with more solutions for SME clients needing fast, flexible funding.

AFG Head of Sales and Distribution Them Lam said the expanding demand for commercial finance offerings was the driver for AFG to welcome Bizcap to the panel. "AFG is very pleased to be working with the team at Bizcap to help meet the needs of our brokers as they further build their businesses by diversifying into commercial finance," he said. "The addition of Bizcap to the panel means more competitive lending options are available to our brokers to help them support Australian SME business operators at a time when they really need it."

David Smith, Head of Lending at Bizcap, added: "Our Tick n Flick model makes it even easier—brokers simply send us the deal, and we take care of the rest with dedicated loan specialists to support along the way."

Brokers interested in learning more about Bizcap’s offerings can visit bizcap.com.au, contact their AFG relationship manager or Nathan Evans from Bizcap via nevans@bizcap.com.au

About Bizcap

Bizcap is Australia’s most open-minded business lender, providing fast and flexible financing to SMEs across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the UK. Since its inception in 2019, Bizcap has funded over 27,000 business loans, totaling more than $1 billion, and holds a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.

Media Contact

Chloe Barnes

Senior Marketing and Content Manager

cbarnes@bizcap.com.au

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms