FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-02-2025

Australia | 3:26 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AHI)) - Advanced Health Intelligence
  • ((AGI)) - Ainsworth Game Technology
  • ((AEL)) - Amplitude Energy
  • ((AUB)) - AUB Group
  • ((AVJ)) - AV Jennings
  • ((CIP)) - Centuria Industrial REIT
  • ((CYC)) - Cyclopharm
  • ((DMP)) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises
  • ((DRO)) - DroneShield
  • ((EOS)) - Electro Optic Systems
  • ((FEX)) - Fenix Resources
  • ((GEM)) - G8 Education
  • ((HLI)) - Helia Group
  • ((INA)) - Ingenia Communities
  • ((JLG)) - Johns Lyng
  • ((MAD)) - Mader Group
  • ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
  • ((NOU)) - Noumi
  • ((PAC)) - Pacific Current Group
  • ((PPS)) - Praemium
  • ((QOR)) - Qoria
  • ((QAL)) - Qualitas
  • ((SSG)) - Shaver Shop
  • ((SGM)) - Sims
  • ((SVR)) - Solvar
  • ((SDF)) - Steadfast Group
  • ((TEA)) - Tasmea
  • ((THL)) - Tourism Holdings Rentals
  • ((WDS)) - Woodside Energy
  • ((ZIP)) - Zip Co

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

