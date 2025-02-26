The Australian Photoageing Re.Port uncovers Australia’s blind spot-on sun damage and skin health, taking unexpected emotional toll

PR NewsWire | 9:36 AM

SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Re.Think Skin: Australian Photoageing Re.Port reveals six out of 10 Australians are unaware that sun exposure is the biggest contributor to visible facial ageing, despite evidence showing it accounts for up to 80% of visible skin ageing.[1] The nationwide YouGov survey, commissioned by iNova Pharmaceuticals with support from Australasian Society of Cosmetic Dermatologists (ASCD), highlights the need for greater awareness and management of photoageing: premature skin ageing caused by sun exposure[2] – to address both the visible and psychological toll of sun damaged skin.



Before / After treatment pigmentation (Credit: Praewphan – stock.adobe.com)

The survey of 1,565 Australians revealed notable generational differences in awareness and attitudes toward photoageing- a condition that accelerates the skin’s natural ageing process and leads to changes that make the skin appear older than it naturally would.[2,3]

Only one in four Australians have heard of the term ‘photoageing’

Younger Australians (Gen Z) are less likely to understand sun exposure’s role in facial ageing compared to older generations

Men are less likely than women to recognise sun exposure as the primary contributor to facial ageing

The psychological impact of photoageing is substantial:

Two-thirds (66%) feel facial ageing signs make them feel older than they are

62% report facial ageing signs affect their confidence

57% experience anxiety about facial ageing signs

Younger Australians (Gen Z and Millennials) report higher levels of concern and anxiety about facial ageing signs than older generations

Despite high awareness of sun damage risks, prevention remains low:

While nearly 9 in 10 Australians understand sun can cause skin damage, fewer than 1 in 5 consistently wear protective clothing or sunscreen

Only 13% always use sunscreen on their faces when outdoors

Misconceptions about tanning are more prevalent among younger generations

This finding is consistent with a previous study in Queensland that revealed as much as 80% (1,400 respondents) aged 20 to 54 years had signs of photoageing.

Barriers to seeking photoageing treatment include:

Cost concerns (64% of respondents)

Worries about potential side effects (32%)

Lack of knowledge about treatment options (29%)

Only 46% would consult a doctor about signs of photoageing

Professor Greg Goodman AM, President of the Australasian Society of Cosmetic Dermatologists said: "The Australian Photoageing Re.Port highlights issues defined in previous reports that Australian women show signs of facial ageing up to 20 years earlier than women in the US,[4] making this a particularly relevant health concern for our population."

"We recognise the significance of this survey in raising disease awareness around photoageing and its impact on skin health and wellbeing in Australia. This report is a call to action for Australians to prioritise skin health discussions with healthcare providers to help address both the visible and psychological impacts of photoageing," concluded Professor Goodman.

"The Australian Photoageing Re.Port highlights a critical gap in public awareness regarding the impact of sun exposure on skin ageing and emotional wellbeing," said Temi Stavroulakis, Director of Medical and Regulatory Affairs ANZ, at iNova Pharmaceuticals. "By shedding light on these findings, we aim to empower Australians to take proactive steps in protecting their skin health and wellbeing."

About The Australian Photoageing Re.Port: The report is based on a survey conducted online by YouGov Plc between 9-15 October 2024, sampling 1,565 Australians aged 18 years and older. The data was weighted to be representative of the Australian population. The full report can be accessed from www.rethinkskin.com.au/resources

About iNova Pharmaceuticals:

iNova Pharmaceuticals is leading the way to better health by constantly searching for new, practical solutions that improve the everyday health and wellbeing of people around the world.

Our portfolio of market-leading consumer health brands and prescription medicines are backed by science and span across the key therapeutic areas of throat, cough, cold & flu, skin health & sun protection, pain management, wound care, weight management and natural health supplements among others. Headquartered in Singapore, today our products are distributed in over 75 markets across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East & Africa and Europe.

Learn more at www.inovapharma.com.au.

About The Australasian Society of Cosmetic Dermatologists (ASCD):



The Australasian Society of Cosmetic Dermatologists (ASCD) is an internationally recognised professional organisation, dedicated to advancing cosmetic and procedural dermatology. Through provision of education, the ASCD enhances industry expertise, innovation and optimises patient care.

Learn more at www.ascd.org.au.

