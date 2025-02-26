The Overnight Report: Anxiety Rising

Daily Market Reports | 9:05 AM
SPI futures are suggesting another cautious, slightly weaker opening for the ASX today.
|World Overnight
|SPI Overnight
|8199.00
|– 22.00
|– 0.27%
|S&P ASX 200
|8251.90
|– 56.30
|– 0.68%
|S&P500
|5955.25
|– 28.00
|– 0.47%
|Nasdaq Comp
|19026.39
|– 260.54
|– 1.35%
|DJIA
|43621.16
|+ 159.95
|0.37%
|S&P500 VIX
|19.43
|+ 0.45
|2.37%
|US 10-year yield
|4.30
|– 0.10
|– 2.16%
|USD Index
|106.18
|– 0.36
|– 0.34%
|FTSE100
|8668.67
|+ 9.69
|0.11%
|DAX30
|22410.27
|– 15.66
|– 0.07%
Good morning.
That sound you are not hearing is anxiety creeping into global investors’ minds.
Elon Musk and US bond traders are not singing from the same song sheet. The Ukraine has reportedly agreed to the US administration’s proposal without guaranteed US protection.
US economic indicators are weakening. Disapproval is rising among US voters previously voting for change’.
US Treasuries had a fifth consecutive winning session overnight that saw prices move higher and yields lower.
US equities had a soft session in response following a third monthly decline in Conference Board consumer confidence and a lift in inflation expectations.
In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 closed down -0.1% and the FTSE100 gained 0.1%
The UK announced its intention to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.
As explained by ANZ Bank economists this morning, US data suggest stagflation might become the next worry for investors.
“Growth concerns dominate the near-term outlook. The Conference Board consumer survey data follows the weak services PMI and a fall in University of Michigan consumer sentiment last week, and underscore rising concerns about weak growth coupled with a surge in inflation expectations.
“Inflation expectations are a closely watched metric at the Fed and a de-anchoring of inflation expectations for an extended period would risk undoing the progress on disinflation.”
Locally, the February results season is generating more ‘beats’ and ‘meets’ than ‘misses’ but there are plenty of proverbial car crashes around.
Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) already revealed this morning it has not been able to stop the rot (i.e. fund outflows) with funds under management now at $11bn (January) from $16.2bn in December 2023.
Management says it remains on target to cut -$25m of costs from the business.
Also, Japanese company MIXI Inc has agreed to buy PointsBet ((PBT)) for a price of $1.06 per share – representing a premium of 27.7% to PointsBet’s most recent closing price.
On the local results calendar today we have Life360 ((360)), Bapcor ((BAP)), Harvey Norman ((HVN)), Integral Diagnostics ((IDX)), Tyro Payments ((TYR)), Worley ((WOR)) and WiseTech Global ((WTC)) among numerous others.
On the calendar today:
-Australia Jan CPI
-US Jan Build permits
-US Jan new home sales
-Life360 ((360)) 4Q 2024 results
-Airtasker ((ART)) earnings report
-Attura ((ATA)) earnings report
Bapcor ((BAP)) earnings report
-Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) ex-div 30c (100%)
-Boss Energy ((BOE)) earnings report
-Downer EDI ((DOW)) ex-div 10.80c (75%)
-Emerald Resources ((EMR) earnings report
-Flight Centre ((FLT)) earnings report
(and more)
Corporate news in Australia:
-HMC Capital ((HMC)) hires Macquarie ((MQG)) for Healthscope takeover bid
-Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure ((DBI)) eyes acquisitions, with BHP Group’s ((BHP)) Hay Point Coal Terminal and Port of Newcastle as possible targets
|Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures
|Gold (oz)
|2925.52
|– 39.07
|– 1.32%
|Silver (oz)
|31.97
|– 0.71
|– 2.17%
|Copper (lb)
|4.56
|+ 0.00
|0.03%
|Aluminium (lb)
|1.19
|– 0.01
|– 0.63%
|Nickel (lb)
|6.90
|+ 0.01
|0.20%
|Zinc (lb)
|1.26
|– 0.02
|– 1.47%
|West Texas Crude
|69.09
|– 1.73
|– 2.44%
|Brent Crude
|72.65
|– 1.68
|– 2.26%
|Iron Ore (t)
|107.17
|– 0.02
|– 0.02%
The Australian share market over the past thirty days
|Index
|25 Feb 2025
|Week To Date
|Month To Date (Feb)
|Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar)
|Year To Date (2025)
|S&P ASX 200 (ex-div)
|8251.90
|-0.53%
|-3.29%
|1.14%
|1.14%
|BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS
|ABB
|Aussie Broadband
|Upgrade to Buy from Neutral
|UBS
|APA
|APA Group
|Upgrade to Neutral from Sell
|UBS
|ASB
|Austal
|Downgrade to Neutral from Buy
|Citi
|AX1
|Accent Group
|Upgrade to Buy from Neutral
|Citi
|Downgrade to Hold from Add
|Morgans
|DHG
|Domain Holdings Australia
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Bell Potter
|GMD
|Genesis Minerals
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Bell Potter
|GOR
|Gold Road Resources
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Ord Minnett
|GYG
|Guzman y Gomez
|Upgrade to Add from Hold
|Morgans
|HMC
|HMC Capital
|Upgrade to Add from Hold
|Morgans
|HMY
|Harmoney
|Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate
|Ord Minnett
|ING
|Inghams Group
|Downgrade to Hold from Add
|Morgans
|IRE
|Iress
|Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral
|Macquarie
|JIN
|Jumbo Interactive
|Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral
|Macquarie
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Bell Potter
|LAU
|Lindsay Australia
|Downgrade to Hold from Add
|Morgans
|MIN
|Mineral Resources
|Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate
|Ord Minnett
|NAN
|Nanosonics
|Upgrade to Add from Hold
|Morgans
|NWL
|Netwealth Group
|Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold
|Ord Minnett
|PPE
|PeopleIN
|Upgrade to Add from Hold
|Morgans
|QUB
|Qube Holdings
|Downgrade to Neutral from Buy
|UBS
|REH
|Reece
|Upgrade to Hold from Reduce
|Morgans
|Upgrade to Hold from Lighten
|Ord Minnett
|RMS
|Ramelius Resources
|Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform
|Macquarie
|SSM
|Service Stream
|Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral
|Macquarie
|Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate
|Ord Minnett
|SUL
|Super Retail
|Upgrade to Buy from Hold
|Ord Minnett
|TAH
|Tabcorp Holdings
|Upgrade to Add from Hold
|Morgans
|TLS
|Telstra Group
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Bell Potter
|Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform
|Macquarie
|TLX
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|Upgrade to Buy from Hold
|Bell Potter
|TRS
|Reject Shop
|Downgrade to Hold from Add
|Morgans
