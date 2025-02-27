ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|6.200
|22.29%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|21.180
|-9.22%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|14.930
|19.92%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|10.900
|-7.55%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.530
|12.92%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.140
|-6.67%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|15.590
|10.88%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.360
|-5.98%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|4.420
|9.95%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|72.340
|-5.60%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.200
|8.90%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.400
|-5.51%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|5.950
|7.99%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.400
|-4.76%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|8.250
|7.70%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.650
|-4.35%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|5.260
|7.35%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.460
|-4.17%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|36.180
|6.82%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.970
|-3.87%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.750
|6.30%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|263.080
|-3.70%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.180
|5.88%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|5.430
|-3.38%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|9.100
|5.81%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.570
|-3.38%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.210
|5.74%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|3.760
|-3.34%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|9.390
|5.62%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.257
|-3.02%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.038
|5.56%
|WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED
|2.340
|-2.90%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.675
|5.47%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.040
|-2.88%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|5.360
|5.30%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.920
|-2.65%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|11.540
|-2.62%
|MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED
|1.225
|5.15%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|93.990
|-2.60%
