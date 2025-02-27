ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.200 22.29% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 21.180 -9.22% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 14.930 19.92% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 10.900 -7.55% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.530 12.92% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 15.590 10.88% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.360 -5.98% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.420 9.95% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 72.340 -5.60% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.200 8.90% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.400 -5.51% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 5.950 7.99% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.400 -4.76% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.250 7.70% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.650 -4.35% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.260 7.35% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.460 -4.17% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 36.180 6.82% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.970 -3.87% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.750 6.30% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 263.080 -3.70% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 5.88% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.430 -3.38% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.100 5.81% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.570 -3.38% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.210 5.74% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.760 -3.34% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.390 5.62% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.257 -3.02% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.038 5.56% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.340 -2.90% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.675 5.47% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.040 -2.88% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.360 5.30% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.920 -2.65% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.540 -2.62% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.225 5.15% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 93.990 -2.60%

