Expanding Global Partnerships: CIIE Promotional Events in Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To strategically deepen the cross-border collaborative ties with global enterprises and encourage broader participation, the CIIE promotional team embarked on an influential global promotion to Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia from February 16 to 24. This promotional itinerary was designed to advance the recruitment process for the 8th CIIE, scheduled for November 2025 in Shanghai. The initiative sought to highlight the CIIE’s role as a premier platform, enabling multinational corporations to tap into China’s expansive consumer market and to capitalize on its robust supply chain ecosystem.

Premium Platform for Cooperation Opportunities

Australia and New Zealand, both longstanding partners in China’s agricultural and resource sectors, boast strong economic complementarity and hold significant potential for future cooperation. At the 7th CIIE, Australia participated with more than 250 companies, marking the highest attendance in its history. Various Australian products, including meat, seafood, wine, dairy products, health supplements, agricultural products, and consumer goods were well-received by the Chinese market. Meanwhile, New Zealand, represented by industry giants like Theland, have long benefited from the trade connections fostered by the CIIE. Theland, a leading dairy company from New Zealand, has gained significant popularity among Chinese consumers. At each edition of the CIIE, Theland introduces global debut products, leveraging the CIIE as a testing ground and a springboard for expansion.

A Bridge for Enhanced Partnership

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, the CIIE further solidifies the friendly cooperative ties between the two countries, a relationship highlighted by Malaysia’s status as one of the guest countries of honor at the 7th CIIE. Through its active participation, Malaysia showcased its diverse range of high-quality products and services, including electrical and electronics, agricultural goods, healthcare products, and innovative services such as ICT, e-commerce, and logistics. This engagement underscored Malaysia’s strategic importance as a key partner in China’s global trade network.

Following the tremendous success of the 7th CIIE, preparations for the 8th CIIE are well underway, focused on continuing to create valuable cooperation opportunities for global enterprises. The CIIE remains an unparalleled platform for companies to explore market opportunities and strengthen cross-border trade relations.

