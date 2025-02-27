FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2025

Australia | 4:23 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((29M)) - 29Metals
  • ((ATA)) - Atturra
  • ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
  • ((ACL)) - Australian Clinical Labs
  • ((BAP)) - Bapcor
  • ((CXL)) - Calix
  • ((COG)) - COG Financial Services
  • ((CCR)) - Credit Clear
  • ((CCL)) - Cuscal
  • ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
  • ((EGH)) - Eureka Group
  • ((FLT)) - Flight Centre Travel
  • ((GSS)) - Genetic Signatures
  • ((HLO)) - Helloworld Travel
  • ((IAM)) - Income Asset Management
  • ((IDX)) - Integral Diagnostics
  • ((KLS)) - Kelsian Group
  • ((LYC)) - Lynas Rare Earths
  • ((MCE)) - Matrix Composites & Engineering
  • ((MAP)) - Microba Life Sciences
  • ((NSR)) - National Storage REIT
  • ((NXD)) - NextEd Group
  • ((ONE)) - Oneview Healthcare
  • ((PPM)) - Pepper Money
  • ((PTM)) - Platinum Asset Management
  • ((PBH)) - PointsBet Holdings
  • ((RDY)) - ReadyTech Holdings
  • ((RPL)) - Regal Partners
  • ((RMC)) - Resimac Group
  • ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
  • ((SFX)) - Sheffield Resources
  • ((SDR)) - SiteMinder
  • ((SIQ)) - Smartgroup Corp
  • ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
  • ((VEA)) - Viva Energy
  • ((WGN)) - Wagners Holding Co
  • ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global
  • ((WOW)) - Woolworths Group
  • ((WOR)) - Worley

