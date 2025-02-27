FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2025

Australia | 4:23 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((29M)) - 29Metals
- ((ATA)) - Atturra
- ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
- ((ACL)) - Australian Clinical Labs
- ((BAP)) - Bapcor
- ((CXL)) - Calix
- ((COG)) - COG Financial Services
- ((CCR)) - Credit Clear
- ((CCL)) - Cuscal
- ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- ((EGH)) - Eureka Group
- ((FLT)) - Flight Centre Travel
- ((GSS)) - Genetic Signatures
- ((HLO)) - Helloworld Travel
- ((IAM)) - Income Asset Management
- ((IDX)) - Integral Diagnostics
- ((KLS)) - Kelsian Group
- ((LYC)) - Lynas Rare Earths
- ((MCE)) - Matrix Composites & Engineering
- ((MAP)) - Microba Life Sciences
- ((NSR)) - National Storage REIT
- ((NXD)) - NextEd Group
- ((ONE)) - Oneview Healthcare
- ((PPM)) - Pepper Money
- ((PTM)) - Platinum Asset Management
- ((PBH)) - PointsBet Holdings
- ((RDY)) - ReadyTech Holdings
- ((RPL)) - Regal Partners
- ((RMC)) - Resimac Group
- ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
- ((SFX)) - Sheffield Resources
- ((SDR)) - SiteMinder
- ((SIQ)) - Smartgroup Corp
- ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
- ((VEA)) - Viva Energy
- ((WGN)) - Wagners Holding Co
- ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global
- ((WOW)) - Woolworths Group
- ((WOR)) - Worley
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE