The Overnight Report: EU Tariffs A-Comin’

SPI futures are signalling yet anolther uninspiring, downbeat session lays ahead for Aussie shares (with exception of individual responses to result releases, no doubt).

On the corporate calendar domestically today are result releases by Coles Group ((COL)), Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)), Karoon Gas ((KAR)), Dicker Data ((DDR)), Eagers Automotive ((APE)) and many, many more.

This morning, Qantas Airways ((QAN)) handed down a $1.4bn interim profit, and has elected to return money to shareholders via a special dividend rather than increasing its share buyback program.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8222.00 – 4.00 – 0.05% S&P ASX 200 8240.70 – 11.20 – 0.14% S&P500 5956.06 + 0.81 0.01% Nasdaq Comp 19075.26 + 48.88 0.26% DJIA 43433.12 – 188.04 – 0.43% S&P500 VIX 19.10 – 0.33 – 1.70% US 10-year yield 4.25 – 0.05 – 1.14% USD Index 106.33 + 0.16 0.15% FTSE100 8731.46 + 62.79 0.72% DAX30 22794.11 + 383.84 1.71%

Good morning.

US President Trump spoiled the party yet again overnight as US investors were all positively geared up for a great result by AI & Tech bellwether Nvidia (to report after the close of trade today) but then the President confirmed there will soon be tariffs on cars and everything coming into the country from Europe.

Things quickly soured after that statement went across the world. Much larger gains for US equities became a whole lot smaller very quickly.

Meanwhile, Trump also shared a video featuring Trump Gaza that is quickly going viral. The video itself looks like a humoristic take on something very serious, but apparently, it’s the real McCoy.

Amidst rising economic uncertainties, the Fed continues to re-iterate a message of continued patience.

Richmond Fed President Barkin said government job losses aren’t likely to cause volatility in GDP.

Barkin noted the federal workforce is only 2% of the national jobs market, supporting his point that the spillover impact of layoffs is likely to be restricted to regional economies.

Economists at ANZ Bank comment there’s a risk that possible ripple effects on federal contractors and related agencies could have a disproportionate impact on the national labour market.

The scale of the impact on the labour market will be evident in months to come, ANZ Bank economists suggest, adding it is this fear that is keeping markets nervous about the near-term growth outlook.

New US home sales fell 10.5% m/m in January to a three-month low. The slowdown was particularly prominent in the Northeast (-20.0%), Midwest (-16.7%) and the South (-14.8%).

Sales in the West were up 7.7%. The median sales price of new houses sold was US$446,300 (up 7.5% m/m). The decline in new home sales reflects ongoing affordability challenges coupled with inclement weather conditions.

President Trump has called on Congress to make his 2017 tax cuts permanent.

The House passed a tax-and-spending plan that opens the way for temporary extension of the 2017 tax cuts which expire this year.

Congress has until 31 December to extend these tax cuts.

Easing geopolitical tension weighed on sentiment across the commodities complex. More tariffs on imports boosted prices in the metals sector.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2930.80 + 5.28 0.18% Silver (oz) 32.15 + 0.18 0.57% Copper (lb) 4.57 + 0.01 0.32% Aluminium (lb) 1.18 – 0.00 – 0.28% Nickel (lb) 6.90 0.00 0.00% Zinc (lb) 1.27 + 0.01 0.47% West Texas Crude 68.76 – 0.33 – 0.48% Brent Crude 72.25 – 0.40 – 0.55% Iron Ore (t) 107.15 – 0.02 – 0.02%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 26 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8240.70 -0.67% -3.42% 1.00% 1.00%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ABB Aussie Broadband Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS AEL Amplitude Energy Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter AHL Adrad Downgrade to Speculative Buy from Add Morgans ALD Ampol Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie APA APA Group Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS ASB Austal Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi AX1 Accent Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans DHG Domain Holdings Australia Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett GMD Genesis Minerals Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter GOR Gold Road Resources Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett GYG Guzman y Gomez Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans HMC HMC Capital Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans HMY Harmoney Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett ING Inghams Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans IRE Iress Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Upgrade to Buy, High Risk from Hold, High Risk Shaw and Partners JIN Jumbo Interactive Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter JLG Johns Lyng Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans KGN Kogan.com Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett LAU Lindsay Australia Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans MIN Mineral Resources Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett NEC Nine Entertainment Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett NHF nib Holdings Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans PAC Pacific Current Group Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett PPE PeopleIN Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans QUB Qube Holdings Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS REH Reece Upgrade to Hold from Reduce Morgans Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett RMS Ramelius Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SSM Service Stream Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie SUL Super Retail Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett TAH Tabcorp Holdings Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans TLS Telstra Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie TLX Telix Pharmaceuticals Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter WDS Woodside Energy Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi

