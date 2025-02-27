The Overnight Report: EU Tariffs A-Comin’

Daily Market Reports | 9:05 AM
This story features COLES GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: COL
SPI futures are signalling yet anolther uninspiring, downbeat session lays ahead for Aussie shares (with exception of individual responses to result releases, no doubt).
On the corporate calendar domestically today are result releases by Coles Group ((COL)), Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)), Karoon Gas ((KAR)), Dicker Data ((DDR)), Eagers Automotive ((APE)) and many, many more.
https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/
This morning, Qantas Airways ((QAN)) handed down a $1.4bn interim profit, and has elected to return money to shareholders via a special dividend rather than increasing its share buyback program.
|World Overnight
|SPI Overnight
|8222.00
|– 4.00
|– 0.05%
|S&P ASX 200
|8240.70
|– 11.20
|– 0.14%
|S&P500
|5956.06
|+ 0.81
|0.01%
|Nasdaq Comp
|19075.26
|+ 48.88
|0.26%
|DJIA
|43433.12
|– 188.04
|– 0.43%
|S&P500 VIX
|19.10
|– 0.33
|– 1.70%
|US 10-year yield
|4.25
|– 0.05
|– 1.14%
|USD Index
|106.33
|+ 0.16
|0.15%
|FTSE100
|8731.46
|+ 62.79
|0.72%
|DAX30
|22794.11
|+ 383.84
|1.71%
Good morning.
US President Trump spoiled the party yet again overnight as US investors were all positively geared up for a great result by AI & Tech bellwether Nvidia (to report after the close of trade today) but then the President confirmed there will soon be tariffs on cars and everything coming into the country from Europe.
Things quickly soured after that statement went across the world. Much larger gains for US equities became a whole lot smaller very quickly.
Meanwhile, Trump also shared a video featuring Trump Gaza that is quickly going viral. The video itself looks like a humoristic take on something very serious, but apparently, it’s the real McCoy.
Amidst rising economic uncertainties, the Fed continues to re-iterate a message of continued patience.
Richmond Fed President Barkin said government job losses aren’t likely to cause volatility in GDP.
Barkin noted the federal workforce is only 2% of the national jobs market, supporting his point that the spillover impact of layoffs is likely to be restricted to regional economies.
Economists at ANZ Bank comment there’s a risk that possible ripple effects on federal contractors and related agencies could have a disproportionate impact on the national labour market.
The scale of the impact on the labour market will be evident in months to come, ANZ Bank economists suggest, adding it is this fear that is keeping markets nervous about the near-term growth outlook.
New US home sales fell 10.5% m/m in January to a three-month low. The slowdown was particularly prominent in the Northeast (-20.0%), Midwest (-16.7%) and the South (-14.8%).
Sales in the West were up 7.7%. The median sales price of new houses sold was US$446,300 (up 7.5% m/m). The decline in new home sales reflects ongoing affordability challenges coupled with inclement weather conditions.
President Trump has called on Congress to make his 2017 tax cuts permanent.
The House passed a tax-and-spending plan that opens the way for temporary extension of the 2017 tax cuts which expire this year.
Congress has until 31 December to extend these tax cuts.
Easing geopolitical tension weighed on sentiment across the commodities complex. More tariffs on imports boosted prices in the metals sector.
|Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures
|Gold (oz)
|2930.80
|+ 5.28
|0.18%
|Silver (oz)
|32.15
|+ 0.18
|0.57%
|Copper (lb)
|4.57
|+ 0.01
|0.32%
|Aluminium (lb)
|1.18
|– 0.00
|– 0.28%
|Nickel (lb)
|6.90
|0.00
|0.00%
|Zinc (lb)
|1.27
|+ 0.01
|0.47%
|West Texas Crude
|68.76
|– 0.33
|– 0.48%
|Brent Crude
|72.25
|– 0.40
|– 0.55%
|Iron Ore (t)
|107.15
|– 0.02
|– 0.02%
The Australian share market over the past thirty days
|Index
|26 Feb 2025
|Week To Date
|Month To Date (Feb)
|Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar)
|Year To Date (2025)
|S&P ASX 200 (ex-div)
|8240.70
|-0.67%
|-3.42%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS
|ABB
|Aussie Broadband
|Upgrade to Buy from Neutral
|UBS
|AEL
|Amplitude Energy
|Upgrade to Buy from Hold
|Bell Potter
|AHL
|Adrad
|Downgrade to Speculative Buy from Add
|Morgans
|ALD
|Ampol
|Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral
|Macquarie
|APA
|APA Group
|Upgrade to Neutral from Sell
|UBS
|ASB
|Austal
|Downgrade to Neutral from Buy
|Citi
|AX1
|Accent Group
|Upgrade to Buy from Neutral
|Citi
|Downgrade to Hold from Add
|Morgans
|DHG
|Domain Holdings Australia
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Bell Potter
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Ord Minnett
|GMD
|Genesis Minerals
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Bell Potter
|GOR
|Gold Road Resources
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Ord Minnett
|GYG
|Guzman y Gomez
|Upgrade to Add from Hold
|Morgans
|HMC
|HMC Capital
|Upgrade to Add from Hold
|Morgans
|HMY
|Harmoney
|Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate
|Ord Minnett
|ING
|Inghams Group
|Downgrade to Hold from Add
|Morgans
|IRE
|Iress
|Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral
|Macquarie
|Upgrade to Buy, High Risk from Hold, High Risk
|Shaw and Partners
|JIN
|Jumbo Interactive
|Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral
|Macquarie
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Bell Potter
|JLG
|Johns Lyng
|Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform
|Macquarie
|Downgrade to Hold from Add
|Morgans
|KGN
|Kogan.com
|Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate
|Ord Minnett
|LAU
|Lindsay Australia
|Downgrade to Hold from Add
|Morgans
|MIN
|Mineral Resources
|Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate
|Ord Minnett
|NEC
|Nine Entertainment
|Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy
|Ord Minnett
|NHF
|nib Holdings
|Downgrade to Hold from Add
|Morgans
|PAC
|Pacific Current Group
|Downgrade to Hold from Buy
|Ord Minnett
|PPE
|PeopleIN
|Upgrade to Add from Hold
|Morgans
|QUB
|Qube Holdings
|Downgrade to Neutral from Buy
|UBS
|REH
|Reece
|Upgrade to Hold from Reduce
|Morgans
|Upgrade to Hold from Lighten
|Ord Minnett
|RMS
|Ramelius Resources
|Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform
|Macquarie
|SSM
|Service Stream
|Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral
|Macquarie
|SUL
|Super Retail
|Upgrade to Buy from Hold
|Ord Minnett
|TAH
|Tabcorp Holdings
|Upgrade to Add from Hold
|Morgans
|TLS
|Telstra Group
|Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform
|Macquarie
|TLX
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|Upgrade to Buy from Hold
|Bell Potter
|WDS
|Woodside Energy
|Upgrade to Neutral from Sell
|Citi
For more detail go to FNArena’s Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.
All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)
(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author’s and not by association FNArena’s – see disclaimer on the website)
All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On
Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms
CHARTS
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: APE - EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: COL - COLES GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: DDR - DICKER DATA LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: KAR - KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: QAN - QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RHC - RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED