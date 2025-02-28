ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.310 8.08% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.210 -18.29% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.300 7.18% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 -15.38% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.535 5.50% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.350 -11.76% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.770 4.73% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.550 -9.89% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 3.57% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.130 -9.75% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.410 2.99% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.460 -9.42% EVT – EVT LIMITED 14.600 2.96% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -9.09% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.040 2.89% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.420 -8.70% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.960 2.67% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.960 -8.66% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.220 2.55% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 10.050 -7.80% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.520 2.44% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.410 -7.58% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.630 2.43% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.770 -7.23% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.280 2.40% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.065 -7.14% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 6.110 2.35% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.170 -7.13% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.040 2.01% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.230 -6.83% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.090 1.82% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.710 -6.78% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.110 1.73% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 19.810 -6.47% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 35.150 1.68% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 28.460 -6.32% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.310 1.64% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 22.710 -6.04% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.380 1.58% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.900 -5.94%

