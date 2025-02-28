Smarter, Slimmer, and More Powerful: Roborock Saros 10 Revolutionises Home Cleaning in Australia

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

SYDNEY, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following its global debut at CES earlier this year, Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics, announces the launch of its latest flagship robotic vacuum, the Roborock Saros 10, in Australia. With a sleek height of just 7.98cm, the Saros 10 is Roborock’s slimmest design yet. This cutting-edge model features the company’s first retractable navigation system, enhanced obstacle avoidance for low-lying objects, improved hair tangling resistant, advanced mopping capabilities, and upgraded self-maintenance features that surpass its predecessors.



Roborock Saros 10

"At Roborock, we’ve always believed in pushing technology further to make home cleaning smarter and more effortless," said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "We set a new standard when we introduced the world’s most precise laser distance sensor, changing how robot vacuums navigate. Now, with the Saros 10, we’re advancing even further – its retractable LDS adapts to different spaces with ease, and Reactive 3.0 AI brings intelligence that evolves with every clean. Australians lead busy lives, and we’re committed to giving them more time back with a vacuum that works seamlessly, learns intuitively, and delivers a spotless home with minimal effort."

Next-Level Navigation with RetractSense™ Technology

The Roborock Saros 10 takes navigation to the next level with the innovative RetractSense™ Navigation System. This advanced system features the Upward Range Finder, which precisely measures space height, guiding the LDS module to lower when passing through low-clearance areas and raising promptly afterward. A top contact sensor detects inclined low-clearance space in real-time, reducing the risk of surface scratches.

The Wide-Angle Vision Module, with a 100-degree field of view, enhances room mapping accuracy, even when the LDS module is retracted. At just 7.98 cm in height, the ultra-thin Saros 10 glides effortlessly under furniture, delivering deep and efficient cleaning without getting stuck.

Reactive AI 3.0 Obstacle Recognition – Designed for Real Homes

The Saros 10 is equipped with Reactive AI 3.0 Obstacle Recognition, an advanced system that combines triple-structured light, an RGB camera, and VertiBeam™ lateral structured light for precise, millisecond-level obstacle reaction. This ensures real-time, adaptive responses for seamless, efficient cleaning.

A common challenge robotic vacuuming is navigating around unfolded cables and irregular furniture. Reactive AI 3.0 effectively minimises bumps and reduces the risk of entanglement with loose cables, ensuring smoother, uninterrupted cleaning.

Powerful Deep Cleaning with Certified 0% Hair Tangling

The Roborock Saros 10 sets a new standard in home cleaning with its 22,000Pa HyperForce®** suction, effectively capturing dirt and debris from all floor types, including carpets, tiles, and hardwood.

The Dual Anti-Tangle System tackles the common household cleaning issue of hair tangling. Featuring a DuoDivide® Main Brush and a liftable FlexiArm Riser Side Brush, this advanced system ensures 100% edge and corner cleaning***, 100% hair removal rate on carpets*, and 0% hair tangling****.

The AdaptiLift™ Chassis dynamically adjusts its height by up to 10mm, allowing smooth transitions over mid-to-high pile carpets and thresholds up to 4cm*.

VibraRise® 4.0 – Advanced Mopping for Australian Homes

Roborock’s VibraRise® 4.0 technology features a denser, more absorbent mop that enhances moisture retention for superior stain removal. With dual sonic vibrating zones operating at 4,000 times per minute, up to 8N pressure, and a 26% larger vibration area*, it provides deeper and more efficient mopping.

For added convenience, the Saros 10 automatically detaches its mop in modes where mopping isn’t required, like Vacuum Only or Vacuum Carpets First, ensuring carpets stay dry. The improved edge mop function now lowers only when necessary to target hard-to-reach areas, delivering precise edge cleaning.

RockDock® Ultra 2.0 – Smarter, Faster, and More Convenient

The Roborock Saros 10 is fully compatible with the RockDock® Ultra 2.0, an advanced docking system designed to elevate the cleaning experience. Key features include:

80°C Hot Water Mop Washing: Achieves a deeper cleaning while preventing stains, ensuring your floors to stay spotless for longer.

60°C Dynamic Mop Washing: Effectively removes 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli from the mop after self-cleaning*****.

Adaptive, Fast Charging: Charges the 6400mAh battery in just 150 minutes, with the dock automatically adjusting power based on the remaining cleaning area for optimal power usage.

Smart Cleaning with SmartPlan® 2.0

With the AI-powered SmartPlan® 2.0, the Saros 10 can identify your floor types and room categories, customising the ideal cleaning strategy for each area based on both the environment and previous cleaning patterns. The Roborock app also offers voice activation through the "Hello, Rocky!" command and supports Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Siri Shortcuts, and the Apple Watch App for seamless remote control and monitoring. The Saros 10 will receive Matter 1.4 Protocol support through an OTA update, enabling seamless integration with smart home ecosystems like Apple Home.

Pricing and Availability in Australia

The Roborock Saros 10 will be available to pre-order in Australia from 28 February 2025 at $2,999 across Roborock Australia’s official retail channels, such as Roborock’s Official Online Store and other Participating Authorised Retailers. Pre-order customers will receive a $200 gift card, redeemable at the Roborock Official Online Store.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/.

*Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual performance may vary due to environmental factors. **Suction power values may vary by country or region. Please refer to information from your purchase channel for accurate details. *** Certification No. 0217010051 by TÜV Rheinland. Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions. **** Certified by SGS. For anti-hair entanglement in different modes, the certification no. is PT/24/GEN/0453. For side brush anti-hair entanglement, the certification no. is PT/24/GEN/045Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions. ***** Based on testing carried out by TUV Rheinland. Effectively removes 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli from the mop after self-cleaning. Certification ID: 0000087672. Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions.

