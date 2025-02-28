Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 February 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:20 AM

Our top ten news from 20 February 2025 to 27 February 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-02-2025

Thursday 20 February 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2025

Saturday 22 February 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Uranium Week: Russia Come-Back Uncertainty

Tuesday 25 February 2025

While the shorters follow the spot price, the experts are tuned into the uplift in contracting volumes to start 2025

4 – Temple & Webster Embraces The Future

Thursday 20 February 2025

An exceptional earnings beat from Temple & Webster was driven by a simultaneous increase in both revenue and margins, with a little help from AI

5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-02-2025

Monday 24 February 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-02-2025

Tuesday 25 February 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

7 – Rudi’s View: Best Ideas & Conviction Calls

Thursday 20 February 2025

An overview of stock picker’s favourites, Best Ideas, Conviction Calls and Model Portfolios

8 – The Market In Numbers – 22 Feb 2025

Saturday 22 February 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – The Significance Of Cosmetique’s ASX Listing

Wednesday 26 February 2025

A deep dive into cosmetic surgeries ahead of Cosmetique’s ASX listing in March

10 – All Eyes On Woodside’s Lousiana LNG Sell Down

Thursday 27 February 2025

With shareholder returns limited until new projects come online, a sell-down of Woodside Energy’s Louisiana LNG is key to de-risking the balance sheet

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 March 2025

11:45 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 February 2025

11:20 AM - Weekly Reports
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 28-02-25

11:02 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Woolworths: Oh Lord, I Have Sinned

10:09 AM - Australia
5
The Overnight Report: Season Ends On Sour Note

8:30 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-02-2025

Feb 07 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-02-2025

Feb 14 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-02-2025

Feb 11 2025 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-02-2025

Feb 05 2025 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2025

Feb 06 2025 - Australia
6
Uranium Week: Tariffs & DeepSeek Worries

Feb 04 2025 - Weekly Reports