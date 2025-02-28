Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 February 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:20 AM
Our top ten news from 20 February 2025 to 27 February 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-02-2025
Thursday 20 February 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2025
Saturday 22 February 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – Uranium Week: Russia Come-Back Uncertainty
Tuesday 25 February 2025
While the shorters follow the spot price, the experts are tuned into the uplift in contracting volumes to start 2025
4 – Temple & Webster Embraces The Future
Thursday 20 February 2025
An exceptional earnings beat from Temple & Webster was driven by a simultaneous increase in both revenue and margins, with a little help from AI
5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-02-2025
Monday 24 February 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-02-2025
Tuesday 25 February 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
7 – Rudi’s View: Best Ideas & Conviction Calls
Thursday 20 February 2025
An overview of stock picker’s favourites, Best Ideas, Conviction Calls and Model Portfolios
8 – The Market In Numbers – 22 Feb 2025
Saturday 22 February 2025
Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements
9 – The Significance Of Cosmetique’s ASX Listing
Wednesday 26 February 2025
A deep dive into cosmetic surgeries ahead of Cosmetique’s ASX listing in March
10 – All Eyes On Woodside’s Lousiana LNG Sell Down
Thursday 27 February 2025
With shareholder returns limited until new projects come online, a sell-down of Woodside Energy’s Louisiana LNG is key to de-risking the balance sheet