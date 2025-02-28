Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 February 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:20 AM

Our top ten news from 20 February 2025 to 27 February 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-02-2025 Thursday 20 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2025 Saturday 22 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Uranium Week: Russia Come-Back Uncertainty Tuesday 25 February 2025 While the shorters follow the spot price, the experts are tuned into the uplift in contracting volumes to start 2025

4 – Temple & Webster Embraces The Future Thursday 20 February 2025 An exceptional earnings beat from Temple & Webster was driven by a simultaneous increase in both revenue and margins, with a little help from AI

5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-02-2025 Monday 24 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-02-2025 Tuesday 25 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

7 – Rudi’s View: Best Ideas & Conviction Calls Thursday 20 February 2025 An overview of stock picker’s favourites, Best Ideas, Conviction Calls and Model Portfolios

8 – The Market In Numbers – 22 Feb 2025 Saturday 22 February 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – The Significance Of Cosmetique’s ASX Listing Wednesday 26 February 2025 A deep dive into cosmetic surgeries ahead of Cosmetique’s ASX listing in March

10 – All Eyes On Woodside’s Lousiana LNG Sell Down Thursday 27 February 2025 With shareholder returns limited until new projects come online, a sell-down of Woodside Energy’s Louisiana LNG is key to de-risking the balance sheet

