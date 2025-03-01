The Market In Numbers – 1 Mar 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 01 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12601.420 -1.19% 0.00% -3.88% -3.88% 7.54% All Ordinaries 8403.90 -1.95% 0.00% -0.20% -0.20% 4.87% S&P ASX 200 8172.40 -1.49% 0.00% 0.16% 0.16% 5.21% S&P ASX 300 8103.90 -1.55% 0.00% 0.06% 0.06% 5.13% Communication Services 1690.10 -0.61% 0.00% 3.85% 3.85% 12.58% Consumer Discretionary 4027.70 -2.43% 0.00% 2.98% 2.98% 14.70% Consumer Staples 12021.60 -0.57% 0.00% 2.14% 2.14% -2.88% Energy 8364.90 0.78% 0.00% -2.99% -2.99% -16.61% Financials 8683.90 1.89% 0.00% 0.81% 0.81% 13.41% Health Care 42753.10 -0.97% 0.00% -4.75% -4.75% -3.40% Industrials 7995.80 -0.35% 0.00% 4.57% 4.57% 17.39% Info Technology 2503.80 -12.28% 0.00% -8.65% -8.65% 6.93% Materials 16241.10 -5.31% 0.00% 0.72% 0.72% -3.77% Real Estate 3668.60 -5.63% 0.00% -2.47% -2.47% 2.96% Utilities 9058.10 4.31% 0.00% 0.28% 0.28% -2.44% A-REITs 1676.40 -5.73% 0.00% -2.44% -2.44% 3.21% All Technology Index 3708.30 -8.00% 0.00% -2.55% -2.55% 18.18% Banks 3613.60 2.58% 0.00% 0.20% 0.20% 13.09% Gold Index 9782.00 -4.07% 0.00% 16.12% 16.12% 32.96% Metals & Mining 5284.60 -5.90% 0.00% 0.55% 0.55% -4.79%

The World

Index 01 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8809.74 1.74% 0.00% 7.79% 7.79% 7.91% DAX30 22551.43 1.18% 0.00% 13.27% 13.27% 23.67% Hang Seng 22941.32 -2.29% 0.00% 14.36% 14.36% 29.48% Nikkei 225 37155.50 -4.18% 0.00% -6.87% -6.87% -6.13% DJIA 43840.91 0.95% 0.00% 3.05% 3.05% 12.07% S&P500 5954.50 -0.98% 0.00% 1.24% 1.24% 9.05% Nasdaq Comp 18847.28 -3.47% 0.00% -2.40% -2.40% 6.29%

Metals & Minerals

Index 01 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2885.41 -2.20% 0.00% 9.85% 9.85% 23.42% Silver (oz) 31.50 -5.74% 0.00% 4.21% 4.21% 7.68% Copper (lb) 4.6015 -0.16% 0.00% 12.33% 12.33% 6.18% Aluminium (lb) 1.1863 -3.40% 0.00% 3.78% 3.78% 5.50% Nickel (lb) 6.9238 1.72% 0.00% -3.09% -3.09% -10.98% Zinc (lb) 1.2667 -3.50% 0.00% -6.26% -6.26% -4.48% Uranium (lb) weekly 65.25 -1.66% 0.00% -9.38% -9.38% -21.62% Iron Ore (t) 107.07 0.07% 0.00% 3.11% 3.11% 0.53%

Energy

Index 01 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 70.22 -3.13% 0.00% 1.07% 1.07% -14.22% Brent Crude 73.36 -4.08% 0.00% 1.10% 1.10% -14.14%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

