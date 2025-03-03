ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 03 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.920 8.24% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.150 -11.52% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.750 7.84% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.980 -9.28% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.285 7.55% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.850 -3.41% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.330 7.42% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 34.010 -3.24% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.440 6.67% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.570 -2.99% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.640 6.45% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.230 6.44% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 16.230 -2.87% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.930 6.16% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.036 -2.70% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 23.930 5.37% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 27.580 -2.65% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.790 -2.63% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.880 4.96% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.510 -2.59% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.990 4.94% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.480 -2.57% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 4.55% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.570 -2.48% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.440 4.21% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.205 -2.38% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.310 3.86% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 19.650 -2.29% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.485 3.85% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.460 -2.13% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.460 3.69% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.965 -2.03% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.820 3.60% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.410 -2.03% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.360 3.59% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.610 -1.91% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 117.410 3.56% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.460 -1.86%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms