Dive into sound with Suunto Aqua

SYDNEY, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Suunto brings high-quality underwater audio with the Suunto Aqua. This advanced bone-conduction headset elevates audio technology to new heights, offering a seamless experience for swimming. Dive deeper into your workout while staying engaged with the world around you.

The Suunto Aqua is designed for athletes and adventurers, enhancing the audio experience. It smoothly combines entertainment, performance tracking, and communication in a sleek and durable package, making it the perfect companion for the active lifestyle.

Weighing just 35 grams, the Suunto Aqua ensures comfort during extended wear. With 32GB of storage (up to 8,000 songs) and 30 hours of battery life (including 20 hours with the charging pod), guarantees uninterrupted entertainment. Rated IP68 waterproof, it can withstand depths of up to 5 meters for 2 hours, making it ideal for underwater use.

Endless Power with Extended Battery Life

Supercharged with 30 hours of battery life (10 hours of playtime and 20 hours with the included charging pod), Suunto Aqua charges quickly—taking less than an hour for a full charge, and just 10 minutes of charging gives 3 hours of music. It also serves as a power bank for other devices, eliminating battery anxiety during outdoor activities. Its lightweight design and durable construction make it a reliable choice for long adventures.

Effortless Control with Hands-Free Convenience

The Suunto Aqua tracks key swimming metrics, including posture, head pitch, breath frequency, and glide time, providing insights to enhance performance through the Suunto app. An AI-powered algorithm tracks mobility and muscle fatigue to help optimize workouts. Additionally, head movement control allows you to answer calls, switch songs, and more, ensuring you stay focused and in control.

The Suunto Aqua redefines your active lifestyle with seamless audio, smart performance tracking, and exceptional durability. Whether swimming, running, or cycling, it enhances every workout, keeping you connected and focused.

The Suunto Aqua is available from the Suunto Australia and selected retailers nationwide for AU$299.

About Suunto

We stand for adventure. Pioneering exploration has been in our DNA since 1936, when Finnish orienteer Tuomas Vohlonen developed a more accurate compass. Today Suunto is at the forefront of design and innovation for sports watches, dive computers, compasses and digital services used by adventurers all over the globe. We are proud that Suunto products can take a beating, but are also designed with an everyday aesthetic that reflects our Nordic identity.

