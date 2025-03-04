ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 04 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.425 6.34% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 21.480 -10.24% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.280 4.07% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.865 -9.90% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.625 3.50% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.380 -9.85% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.070 2.91% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.950 -8.45% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.650 2.71% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.300 -8.37% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.910 2.51% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.700 -7.85% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.210 2.44% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.890 -7.77% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.350 2.27% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.335 -7.29% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.230 2.22% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 8.600 -7.13% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 10.200 2.10% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.240 -7.05% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.460 2.07% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.265 -7.02% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 16.550 1.97% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.870 -6.97% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.100 1.94% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.330 -6.66% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.845 1.93% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 21.370 -6.64% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.780 1.89% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.010 -6.48% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.450 1.83% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.230 -5.91% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.390 1.80% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.400 -5.88% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 6.240 1.63% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.890 -5.81% DXS – DEXUS 7.570 1.61% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.970 -5.71% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 34.500 1.44% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.030 -5.62%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms