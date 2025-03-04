Cyber Security Awareness and Human Risk Management Leader SoSafe Launches in Australia

PR NewsWire | Mar 04 2025

By leveraging behavioural science and learning psychology, SoSafe effectively trains users on cybersecurity, with the ultimate goal of strengthening self-defence in a digital and connected world.

SoSafe was founded in 2018 and it has quickly become the world’s fastest growing scale-up in cyber security awareness and human risk management.

SYDNEY, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – SoSafe , a leading provider of security awareness training and human risk management, has today announced its Australia launch, bringing its human-centric approach to cybersecurity to Australian businesses. As Australian firms continue to be battered by cybercrime, this latest expansion is a result of identifying an urgent need for a better approach to mitigating human-related security risks locally.

By using behavioural science and learning psychology, SoSafe helps security leaders make cybersecurity training simple, engaging, and effective — helping people recognise risks faster and take smarter actions effortlessly. It also makes sure security teams can manage their human risk by turning AI into their ally and using data-driven insights to make smarter security decisions. The ultimate goal is to create security cultures among organisations where safe behaviours become second nature – like looking both ways before crossing the street.

According to the Australian Signals Directorate’s Annual Cyber Threat Report , one cybercrime was reported every six minutes on average in FY24. Concerningly, large businesses continue to be impacted by cyberattacks, while an average self-reported cybercrime costs $63,600.

Importantly, human error breaches accounted for a third of total breaches (30%) while 12% of all breaches were caused by phishing. However, such attacks can be avoided by increasing the awareness of cyber threats among employees.

As part of the launch, SoSafe has appointed Jacqueline Jayne as Advocate for Human-Centric Security. A leading expert in the Australian market, Jacqueline has helped numerous companies strengthen their security culture and programs by raising awareness of the human element of cybersecurity and protecting individuals online.

Jacqueline said, "With the pace of cybercriminal innovation outpacing our collective ability to respond, true protection requires more than tools and compliance — it demands a shift in behaviour and a culture of security awareness. The best defence against cyber threats is informed and empowered people. My goal is to make sure Australians have the confidence, context, and knowledge to stay safe online."

Niklas Hellemann, co-founder and CEO of SoSafe said, "The Australia expansion represents a major milestone for us. Given that we already work with global businesses with operations in Australia, we have deep insights into the challenges they face as cyberattacks become more sophisticated and prevalent. We are committed to providing a powerful solution for Australian businesses that not only engages employees, but actively strengthens cybersecurity at every level of an organisation.

Andrew Rose, Chief Security Officer of SoSafe commented, "Cybersecurity often focuses on technology, while attackers prefer exploiting the human element. SoSafe takes a different approach – combining behavioural science with real-world insights to empower people as the first line of defence. Our platform gives security leaders the visibility and tools to seamlessly integrate awareness into daily operations – not through fear, but with confidence."

Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, SoSafe supports over 5,500 companies in 37 countries, helping them strengthen the security awareness of thousands of employees and build a sustainable security culture. SoSafe currently has offices in Cologne, Amsterdam, Berlin, Chemnitz, Dublin, London, Paris, Lisbon, Munich, and now, Sydney.

SoSafe has also recently been recognised as a Strong Performer in the inaugural Forrester Wave™: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024 report, led by Australian based Forrester’s Vice President, Research Director, International Security and Risk Research, Jinan Budge, highlighting its strong market position and strategy.

About SoSafe

SoSafe, founded by a team of behavioural scientists and technology experts, is the largest provider of security awareness and human risk management in Europe. SoSafe enables more than 5,500 customers worldwide to effectively minimise cyber risks. With a behavioural psychology approach that focuses on people, SoSafe ensures that safe behaviour becomes innate.

The company’s aim is to strengthen digital self-defence and sustainably reduce human security risks. To achieve this, they focus on building robust safety cultures and actively involve employees in reducing human safety risks. Based on behaviour-based data and driven by innovative technologies and AI, SoSafe enables security managers to identify, prioritise and effectively reduce human safety risks. The SoSafe team now consists of more than 500 employees in ten locations: Cologne (headquarters), Amsterdam, Berlin, Chemnitz, Dublin, London, Paris, Lisbon, Munich and Sydney.

Website: www.sosafe-awareness.com

