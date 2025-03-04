Nasdaq In Focus

Technicals | Mar 04 2025

By Michael Gable

During the past week, we have seen the financials bounce as anticipated, but the broader market took another small dip before bouncing yesterday.

Investors in the US remain on edge with overnight moves wiping away the gains seen on Friday night. Not only have there been concerns around tariffs again, but nervousness around the strength of the US economy is also grabbing the headlines with GDP forecasts from Atlanta Fed being marked noticeably lower.

Whichever way you want to justify it; it creates an environment where short-term volatility remains elevated and short-term moves are impossible to predict.

Having said all of that, US markets do appear to be holding onto some key support levels, so in the next few days we will have a greater understanding as to whether markets are ready to shake it all off and rally again, or get a bit more panicky and bring the indices down a bit further.

Today, we offer a technical view on the Nasdaq100.

The NASDAQ has been trending higher since early 2023. Along the way it has been respecting the 200-day Moving Average (blue line).

Recent weakness has now seen it fall back to that 200-day MA. As a result, we are neutral on the short-term prospects until we can see a bounce from here.

That is, a rally off this level would be a positive sign. A break under this line could result in lower levels in the short-term, possibly back towards the mid 19,000 area before we can reassess.

