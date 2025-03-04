The Overnight Report: Opposite Tuesday

Daily Market Reports | Mar 04 2025

One can only guess what exactly those market participants were thinking when they piled into local equities yesterday afternoon.

The market is always right, right?

Today will be opposite day as US equities responded swiftly to confirmation of –you’re never going to believe itTrump tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

Another worry is economic indicators in the US are pointing towards a noticeable loss in positive momentum for the US economy.

Last night, the headline manufacturing ISM index fell -0.6pts to 50.3, only narrowly staying in positive territory.

New orders fell into contractionary territory, down -6.5pts to 48.6, signalling weak demand.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimates Q1 growth at -2.8% on saar basis.

President Trump is set to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress later this afternoon.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8148.00 – 78.00 – 0.95% S&P ASX 200 8245.70 + 73.30 0.90% S&P500 5849.72 – 104.78 – 1.76% Nasdaq Comp 18350.19 – 497.09 – 2.64% DJIA 43191.24 – 649.67 – 1.48% S&P500 VIX 22.78 + 3.15 16.05% US 10-year yield 4.18 – 0.05 – 1.21% USD Index 106.52 – 1.05 – 0.97% FTSE100 8871.31 + 61.57 0.70% DAX30 23147.02 + 595.59 2.64%

Good morning.

US equities sold off overnight (see also commentary above), but European equities reached for fresh all-time highs on the prospect for increased defense spending.

Oil prices are likely to remain under pressure as the market digests OPEC’s decision to proceed with production hikes.

The US 10yr yield is now down -4.6bps to 4.16% (low 4.16%; high 4.26%). The US 2yr now -2.1bps to 3.96% (low 3.96%; high 4.04%).

As highlighted by economists at National Australia Bank this morning, Fed funds pricing of cuts has incrementally lifted to -70.1bps of cuts by the end of 2025, from -68.5bps on Friday.

Details from the abovementioned US ISM report are described as “dreadful”.

Euro area CPI inflation in February fell by one-tenth to 2.4% for the headline measure and 2.6% for the core measure, but both were one-tenth higher than expected.

Services inflation fell to 3.7%, after being sticky near the 4% mark for over a year, and higher than that earlier, which will provide some comfort to the ECB that domestic inflation pressures are moving in the right direction, according to those NAB economists.

Base metals rose amid signs of improved factory activity in China. The country’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index unexpectedly returned to expansionary territory.

This comes ahead of the National People’s Congress, China’s biggest political gathering of the year.

Expectations are for further stimulus to support the Chinese economy (see also Trump tariffs).

Nickel led the sector higher on data last week that showed more than 8kt of nickel was ordered out of LME warehouses on Thursday, driven by requests for the metal in Asia.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand Jan Building Permits

-Australia 4Q BoP

-Australia Feb RBA mins

-Jan retail sales

-Japan Jan unemployment

-Eurozone Jan employment

-Capral ((CAA)) ex-div 40c

-Evolution Mining ((EVN)) ex-div 7c (100%)

-Fleetwood ((FWD)) ex-div 11.50c (100%)

-GR Engineering Services ((GNG)) ex-div 10c (100%)

-Ironbark Capital ((IBC)) ex-div 1.20c (100%)

-Iluka Resources ((ILU)) ex-div 4c (100%)

-Karoon Gas ((KAR)) ex-div 5c

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Westpac’s ((WBC)) tech overhaul under CEO Anthony Miller may lead to the elimination of sub-brands like St. George Bank and BankSA

-Yet another contract win from Pro Medicus ((PME)), this time a $40m imaging deal with LucidHealth

– Sandfire Resources ((SFR)) exits Avrupa Minerals JV after weak drilling results

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2901.39 + 39.19 1.37% Silver (oz) 32.19 + 0.70 2.21% Copper (lb) 4.58 + 0.01 0.25% Aluminium (lb) 1.18 + 0.00 0.37% Nickel (lb) 6.96 0.00 0.00% Zinc (lb) 1.28 + 0.02 1.72% West Texas Crude 68.19 – 1.57 – 2.25% Brent Crude 71.33 – 1.48 – 2.03% Iron Ore (t) 100.81 – 1.79 – 1.74%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 03 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8245.70 0.90% 0.90% 1.06% 1.06%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALD Ampol Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS APE Eagers Automotive Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett BAP Bapcor Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans BEN Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett BGL Bellevue Gold Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett CHN Chalice Mining Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold Morgans COL Coles Group Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter CUV Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Downgrade to Speculative Buy from Add Morgans CYL Catalyst Metals Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter HVN Harvey Norman Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett KLS Kelsian Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie LFS Latitude Group Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley NSR National Storage REIT Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie RDY ReadyTech Holdings Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SDR SiteMinder Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans SIQ Smartgroup Corp Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans STX Strike Energy Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold Bell Potter WOW Woolworths Group Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett WTC WiseTech Global Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett

