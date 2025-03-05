ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-03-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.340 15.12% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.750 -13.29% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.021 10.53% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.360 -11.11% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.440 10.00% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.040 -6.45% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.395 6.76% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.020 -6.38% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.885 6.50% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 9.970 -5.59% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.030 6.11% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.010 -5.43% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.660 5.60% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.225 5.15% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.280 -5.08% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.230 4.96% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 9.450 -5.03% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.395 4.49% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 28.400 -4.89% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.400 4.35% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.060 -4.76% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.405 4.07% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.230 -4.72% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.275 3.77% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 25.120 -4.67% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 15.540 3.39% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 35.210 -4.61% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.070 3.37% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.875 -4.37% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.460 3.24% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 18.890 -4.35% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.250 3.20% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.895 -4.29% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.010 3.08% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.940 -4.23% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.100 2.50% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.150 -4.02% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.690 2.28% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 28.720 -3.91%

