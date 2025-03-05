FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-03-2025

Australia | 3:49 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((LTM)) - Arcadium Lithium
  • ((A1N)) - ARN Media
  • ((ATG)) - Articore Group
  • ((B4P)) - Beforepay Group
  • ((CTT)) - Cettire
  • ((DVP)) - Develop Global
  • ((DDR)) - Dicker Data
  • ((EPY)) - EarlyPay
  • ((HCL)) - HighCom
  • ((IPD)) - ImpediMed
  • ((LNW)) - Light & Wonder
  • ((MFG)) - Magellan Financial
  • ((MME)) - MoneyMe
  • ((PNC)) - Pioneer Credit
  • ((RTH)) - RAS Technology
  • ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
  • ((RDG)) - Resource Development
  • ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
  • ((TRJ)) - Trajan Group

