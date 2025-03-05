FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-03-2025

Australia | 3:49 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((LTM)) - Arcadium Lithium
- ((A1N)) - ARN Media
- ((ATG)) - Articore Group
- ((B4P)) - Beforepay Group
- ((CTT)) - Cettire
- ((DVP)) - Develop Global
- ((DDR)) - Dicker Data
- ((EPY)) - EarlyPay
- ((HCL)) - HighCom
- ((IPD)) - ImpediMed
- ((LNW)) - Light & Wonder
- ((MFG)) - Magellan Financial
- ((MME)) - MoneyMe
- ((PNC)) - Pioneer Credit
- ((RTH)) - RAS Technology
- ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
- ((RDG)) - Resource Development
- ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
- ((TRJ)) - Trajan Group
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE