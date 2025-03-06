ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-03-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.110 11.94% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.840 -11.52% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.780 7.75% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.200 -8.33% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.425 7.59% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.050 -7.52% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.315 7.35% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.415 -5.68% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.295 7.27% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.980 -5.34% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.700 5.48% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -4.76% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 5.41% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 22.980 -4.73% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.295 5.36% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.715 -4.67% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.835 5.03% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.110 -4.08% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.260 4.99% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.305 -3.69% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.260 4.84% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.270 -3.54% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.250 4.65% RMD – RESMED INC 35.650 -3.44% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 275.380 4.59% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 26.370 -3.05% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.350 4.48% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.035 -2.78% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 256.570 4.30% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.640 3.70% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.990 -2.61% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.530 3.69% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.750 -2.60% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.480 3.57% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 34.310 -2.56% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.345 3.46% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.560 -2.50% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 3.45% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 32.860 -2.41%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms