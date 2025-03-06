Australia’s Top Employers for Women in 2025 Revealed – Where Women Thrive at Work

PR NewsWire | 6:30 PM

SYDNEY, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Best Workplaces™ for Women in Australia have been announced, recognising companies that lead the way in gender equity, pay transparency, and inclusive workplace policies.

Great Place To Work® , the global authority on workplace culture, has gathered insights representing the voices of 121,888 women across Australia, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the trends shaping women’s experiences in the workforce today. The annual list, based on the rigorous Great Place To Work For All™ methodology, evaluates companies through employee trust surveys, gender representation at all levels, workplace policies, and data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

Key 2025 Workplace Trends for Women:

Fairness & Pay Equity: Companies that conduct annual pay audits and maintain gender-balanced leadership see higher engagement and retention.

Companies that conduct annual pay audits and maintain gender-balanced leadership see higher engagement and retention. Workplace Flexibility & Hybrid Models: Organisations leading in remote work, compressed weeks, and job-sharing initiatives report stronger female workforce participation.

Organisations leading in remote work, compressed weeks, and job-sharing initiatives report stronger female workforce participation. Women in Leadership: Companies with structured mentorship and leadership sponsorship programs have a higher representation of women in senior roles.

Companies with structured mentorship and leadership sponsorship programs have a higher representation of women in senior roles. Mental Well-Being & Work-Life Balance: More workplaces are prioritising mental health support, burnout prevention, and well-being initiatives to enhance employee satisfaction.

Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place To Work Australia and New Zealand, highlighted the economic and cultural significance of workplace equity. "This year’s Best Workplaces™ for Women demonstrate that true gender equity goes beyond policies—it’s about creating real opportunities for women to thrive. These companies prove that investing in women’s success is a direct investment in business growth and innovation."

Leading Companies Making a Difference

Among this year’s honourees are carsales, Robert Half, and hipages, who have implemented industry-leading initiatives designed to drive gender equity and create truly inclusive workplaces.

On the subject of leadership opportunities for women, David Jones, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half Asia Pacific, said, "Being recognised as a Best Workplace for Women in Australia reflects our commitment to supporting female success through professional development, equitable pay, and leadership opportunities."

On gender equality in the workplace, Jodette Cleary, Chief People & Culture Officer, hipages Group, stated, "This is so much more than an accolade—it’s a testament to hipages’ vision for a truly equal workplace. We are committed to fostering an environment of equal opportunity, work-life harmony, and unwavering respect."

On women’s representation in male-dominated industries, Amelia Evans, CEO, Queensland Airports Limited, remarked, "Aviation has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. That’s why I’m especially proud as the CEO of an airport that can inspire and represent the many incredible women in our workforce."

Discover the Full List & Insights

The full 2025 Best Workplaces™ for Women list and detailed insights into this year’s workplace trends can be found here.

About Great Place To Work Australia

Great Place To Work Australia, founded in 2008, promotes high-trust workplaces emphasising integrity and collaboration. Setting industry standards for workplace excellence, it guides companies in creating exceptional employee experiences. By showcasing exemplary organisations, they encourage the adoption of trust-based practices across ANZ businesses, fostering sustainable growth.

Download the latest full report ‘Insights from the Best Workplaces in Australia.

For more information about Great Place To Work® visit: https://greatplacetowork.com.au/

Best Workplaces for Women 2025

4 Pines Brewing

AbbVie

Adobe

AF Legal Group

Allianz Australia

Alluvium Group

Arjo Australia

Avenue Dental

Beiersdorf Australia Ltd

BeiGene AUS Pty Ltd

BGL Corporate Solutions

Boston Scientific

Carlisle Homes

carsales

Cisco

CreditorWatch Pty Ltd

Danone Oceania

Eight Homes

EML Group

Export Finance Australia

General Mills Australia

Genpact Australia Pty Ltd

Gilchrist Connell

H&H Group (Swisse Wellness)

Henry Schein Australia

Hilton

hipages Group

Infoxchange

Insight Enterprises Australia Pty Ltd

Invest Blue

JAYBRO GROUP PTY LTD.

Jetts Fitness

Just Better Care

Mattel Australia

Merck Sharp & Dohme (Australia) Pty Ltd

Moose Toys

NeuroRehab Allied Health Network

Novo Nordisk Australia

Pinnacle Rehab

Prospa

Queensland Airports Limited

Queensland Country Bank

Robert Half Inc

Sandoz

Smokeball

Specsavers

Story House Early Learning

Tableland Veterinary Service

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Universal Pictures International Australasia Pty Ltd

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms