HKA WELCOMES ADAM SMITH AS A PRINCIPAL IN THE ADVISORY TEAM IN AUSTRALIA

PR NewsWire | 12:00 PM

SYDNEY, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HKA, a leading infrastructure project, strategy, commercial advisory and dispute resolution company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Adam Smith to our Advisory team in Australia. Adam joins our Brisbane office and brings with him over 20 years of experience across multiple industries, including transport infrastructure, defence, and renewable energy.



Adam Smith, Principal HKA

Adam is a dynamic and results-driven professional, with extensive experience leading strategic initiatives, shaping commercial and financial strategies, and delivering complex infrastructure projects. Adam has a proven track record of transforming vision into action by driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Dafydd Wyn Owen, Partner and Advisory Lead, International expressed his enthusiasm about Adam’s appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the HKA team. His extensive experience and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our advisory offerings in Queensland and across Australia. Adam’s ability to navigate complex business challenges and drive substantial growth aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Mike Pitt, Partner and Advisory Lead APAC added: "Adam’s expertise in leading organisations through transformational growth and his strong networks across Australia make him a perfect fit for our team. We look forward to leveraging his insights and experience to further enhance our advisory capabilities and support our clients’ success."

Adam shared his excitement about joining HKA: "I’m excited to be joining HKA’s Advisory team and contributing to the organisation’s ongoing success. With a strong focus on delivering value to our clients, I look forward to leveraging my experience to help navigate complex challenges, drive strategic outcomes and support the delivery of critical infrastructure projects. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of excellence and innovation in the industry."

Adam holds a Bachelor of Commerce, is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), and holds a Diploma of Applied Finance and Investment. He is also a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD) and an Accredited Speaker with the National Speakers Association (Australia).

We are confident that Adam’s expertise and leadership will significantly contribute to the continued success and growth of HKA’s Advisory team in Australia. We look forward to the positive impact he will bring to our clients and our organisation.

For more information about HKA, visit www.hka.com

Contact: Peita Calvert, peitacalvert@hka.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms