ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-03-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.680 9.86% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.200 -13.04% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.066 6.45% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.315 -10.00% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.880 5.39% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.500 -6.72% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.210 4.74% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.090 3.72% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 7.550 -5.74% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.980 3.65% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 242.250 -5.58% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.780 2.96% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.690 -5.48% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.580 2.92% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.830 -5.35% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.130 2.89% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.320 -5.20% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.036 2.86% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 209.080 -5.18% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.185 2.60% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.280 -5.08% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.330 1.83% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.280 -5.08% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.290 1.78% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.090 -5.00% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 6.960 1.75% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.300 -4.96% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 19.760 1.70% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.420 -4.89% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.440 1.58% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 16.150 -4.83% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 52.050 1.19% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 30.530 -4.77% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.445 1.14% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.050 -4.65% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 34.670 1.08% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 254.000 -4.17% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 15.230 1.06% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 23.260 -4.04%

