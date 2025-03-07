Female founders drive Australia’s small business growth, new GoDaddy data shows ahead of International Women’s Day

PR NewsWire | 6:58 AM

SYDNEY, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ahead of International Women’s Day 2025 (8th March), GoDaddy has released new data to highlight the impact of female founders on Australia’s small business economy.

Figures from Venture Forward – GoDaddy’s research initiative which analyses over 300,000 Australian small businesses with 0-9 employees – show that 44% are run by women, and 57% of these female-led businesses were started in the last five years.

Despite mixed emotions on the current Australian economy, with only 27% of female founders expressing optimism, they are more bullish about their own business’ prospects. Seven in ten (69%) are optimistic about their companies’ growth and success over the next six months, and 35% plan to hire new staff in the next year.

Australian women entrepreneurs are making their mark right now, with over one in four women (27%) the primary income earner for their household. Over one third (37%) say their small business turns over more than $5,000 in an average month.

What’s more, around three fifths (56%) say becoming a small business owner has enhanced their quality of life, offering a sense of fulfilment and empowerment with the opportunity to pursue their passion.

Female founders are at the forefront of the AI revolution, with almost half (48%) agreeing that the technology will help them compete with larger, better-resourced companies in the next year. Many are already using AI tools to free up time and streamline their business operations. For example, Australian women are using AI for tasks such as writing content (75%), summarising information or text (62%), and generating recommendations or strategies for their marketing or operations (45%).

Miki Kanamaru, founder of dog training small business Pawsitive Mindset, says about her entrepreneurship journey: "After Covid, when so many people bought or adopted puppies and dogs, there was an increase in demand for training and coaching. So I combined my passion for getting the best out of animals and my background in psychology to create a business dedicated to improving dog behaviour.

"My GoDaddy website has been a huge part of growing my business, it’s essential. It has been my shop window and is where customers can find out about me, what services I offer and my experience. I’ve taken on many new customers, and people I haven’t even met call me The Dog Whisperer, so I know I’ve made it!

"Being a female founder undoubtedly comes with challenges. One in particular I had to overcome was people assuming I couldn’t handle bigger or aggressive dogs. To any aspiring female entrepreneur out there, I’d say chase your dreams. It’s so worth it."

Suzanne Mitchell, GoDaddy Australia market lead, said: "The theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is Accelerate Action. By shining a light on the successes of Australia’s female founders, that’s exactly what we hope to achieve. These women are contributing to local economies, creating jobs and supporting families.

"The most exciting thing is that it’s never been easier for aspiring female entrepreneurs to follow in their footsteps. With advancements in digital technology and new AI-powered solutions such as GoDaddy Airo® being able to help with everything from domain names to designing a logo and creating social media content, the barriers-to-entry to start and run a digital business are lower than ever before."

Notes to the editors:

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company’s AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by enabling them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy’s expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About Venture Forward

Venture Forward is a multi-year research initiative, which analyses data from over 300,000 Australian small businesses with 0-9 employees – conducted by GoDaddy to quantify the impact of these businesses on the Australian economy and their local communities.



Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2635756/GoDaddy_Miki_Kanamaru.jpg?p=medium600

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2635757/GoDaddy_Miki_Kanamaru_Pawsitive_Mindset.jpg?p=medium600

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2635758/GoDaddy_Miki_Kanamaru_Founder_of_Small_Business.jpg?p=medium600

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2635759/GoDaddy_Miki_Kanamaru_Founder.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/819539/GoDaddy_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

