Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 March 2025

Our top ten news from 27 February 2025 to 06 March 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2025 Thursday 27 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-02-2025 Friday 28 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-03-2025 Monday 03 March 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

4 – Woolworths: Oh Lord, I Have Sinned Friday 28 February 2025 Analysts agree Woolworths had lost its way, thus welcoming cost-out plans and a portfolio rethink following a weaker than expected first half

5 – All Eyes On Woodside’s Lousiana LNG Sell Down Thursday 27 February 2025 With shareholder returns limited until new projects come online, a sell-down of Woodside Energy’s Louisiana LNG is key to de-risking the balance sheet

6 – Uranium Week: Let’s Wait & See What Happens Tuesday 04 March 2025 Uranium markets have not been insulated from the swathe of uncertainty emanating from the White House, impacting both activity and pricing

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-03-2025 Wednesday 05 March 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – Choppy Waters For Endeavour Tuesday 04 March 2025 Pubs remain resilient, but retail liquor faces cost of living challenges while industrial action did not help Endeavour Group’s first half

9 – The Short Report – 27 Feb 2025 Thursday 27 February 2025 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-02-25 Monday 03 March 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

