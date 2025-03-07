Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 March 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news from 27 February 2025 to 06 March 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2025
Thursday 27 February 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-02-2025
Friday 28 February 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-03-2025
Monday 03 March 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
4 – Woolworths: Oh Lord, I Have Sinned
Friday 28 February 2025
Analysts agree Woolworths had lost its way, thus welcoming cost-out plans and a portfolio rethink following a weaker than expected first half
5 – All Eyes On Woodside’s Lousiana LNG Sell Down
Thursday 27 February 2025
With shareholder returns limited until new projects come online, a sell-down of Woodside Energy’s Louisiana LNG is key to de-risking the balance sheet
6 – Uranium Week: Let’s Wait & See What Happens
Tuesday 04 March 2025
Uranium markets have not been insulated from the swathe of uncertainty emanating from the White House, impacting both activity and pricing
7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-03-2025
Wednesday 05 March 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
8 – Choppy Waters For Endeavour
Tuesday 04 March 2025
Pubs remain resilient, but retail liquor faces cost of living challenges while industrial action did not help Endeavour Group’s first half
9 – The Short Report – 27 Feb 2025
Thursday 27 February 2025
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market
10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-02-25
Monday 03 March 2025
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes