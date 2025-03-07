Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 March 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 27 February 2025 to 06 March 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2025

Thursday 27 February 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-02-2025

Friday 28 February 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-03-2025

Monday 03 March 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

4 – Woolworths: Oh Lord, I Have Sinned

Friday 28 February 2025

Analysts agree Woolworths had lost its way, thus welcoming cost-out plans and a portfolio rethink following a weaker than expected first half

5 – All Eyes On Woodside’s Lousiana LNG Sell Down

Thursday 27 February 2025

With shareholder returns limited until new projects come online, a sell-down of Woodside Energy’s Louisiana LNG is key to de-risking the balance sheet

6 – Uranium Week: Let’s Wait & See What Happens

Tuesday 04 March 2025

Uranium markets have not been insulated from the swathe of uncertainty emanating from the White House, impacting both activity and pricing

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-03-2025

Wednesday 05 March 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – Choppy Waters For Endeavour

Tuesday 04 March 2025

Pubs remain resilient, but retail liquor faces cost of living challenges while industrial action did not help Endeavour Group’s first half

9 – The Short Report – 27 Feb 2025

Thursday 27 February 2025

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-02-25

Monday 03 March 2025

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-03-2025

3:03 PM - Australia
2
Next Week At A Glance – 10-14 Mar 2025

11:32 AM - Weekly Reports
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 07-03-25

11:31 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 March 2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Corporate Travel Eyes Strong Growth Rebound

10:47 AM - Small Caps

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-02-2025

Feb 14 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-02-2025

Feb 11 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2025

Feb 22 2025 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-02-2025

Feb 13 2025 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 12-02-2025

Feb 12 2025 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-02-2025

Feb 28 2025 - Australia