The Market In Numbers – 8 Mar 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 08 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12399.780 -1.60% -1.60% -5.42% -5.42% 5.82% All Ordinaries 8178.50 -2.68% -2.68% -2.87% -2.87% 2.06% S&P ASX 200 7948.20 -2.74% -2.74% -2.58% -2.58% 2.33% S&P ASX 300 7882.30 -2.73% -2.73% -2.67% -2.67% 2.26% Communication Services 1674.30 -0.93% -0.93% 2.88% 2.88% 11.53% Consumer Discretionary 3893.60 -3.33% -3.33% -0.45% -0.45% 10.88% Consumer Staples 11517.10 -4.20% -4.20% -2.14% -2.14% -6.96% Energy 7741.40 -7.45% -7.45% -10.22% -10.22% -22.83% Financials 8283.60 -4.61% -4.61% -3.84% -3.84% 8.18% Health Care 42410.70 -0.80% -0.80% -5.51% -5.51% -4.17% Industrials 7853.00 -1.79% -1.79% 2.70% 2.70% 15.29% Info Technology 2455.60 -1.93% -1.93% -10.41% -10.41% 4.87% Materials 16269.10 0.17% 0.17% 0.89% 0.89% -3.61% Real Estate 3592.50 -2.07% -2.07% -4.49% -4.49% 0.82% Utilities 8650.60 -4.50% -4.50% -4.23% -4.23% -6.83% A-REITs 1643.10 -1.99% -1.99% -4.38% -4.38% 1.16% All Technology Index 3629.80 -2.12% -2.12% -4.61% -4.61% 15.68% Banks 3457.70 -4.31% -4.31% -4.12% -4.12% 8.22% Gold Index 10047.80 2.72% 2.72% 19.28% 19.28% 36.57% Metals & Mining 5297.40 0.24% 0.24% 0.80% 0.80% -4.56%

The World

Index 08 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8679.88 -1.47% -1.47% 6.20% 6.20% 6.32% DAX30 23008.94 2.03% 2.03% 15.57% 15.57% 26.18% Hang Seng 24231.30 5.62% 5.62% 20.79% 20.79% 36.76% Nikkei 225 36887.17 -0.72% -0.72% -7.54% -7.54% -6.81% DJIA 42801.72 -2.37% -2.37% 0.61% 0.61% 9.41% S&P500 5770.20 -3.10% -3.10% -1.89% -1.89% 5.67% Nasdaq Comp 18196.22 -3.45% -3.45% -5.77% -5.77% 2.61%

Metals & Minerals

Index 08 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2921.10 1.24% 1.24% 11.21% 11.21% 24.94% Silver (oz) 33.19 5.37% 5.37% 9.80% 9.80% 13.45% Copper (lb) 4.7945 4.19% 4.19% 17.04% 17.04% 10.64% Aluminium (lb) 1.2176 2.64% 2.64% 6.52% 6.52% 8.28% Nickel (lb) 7.0493 1.81% 1.81% -1.34% -1.34% -9.37% Zinc (lb) 1.3197 4.18% 4.18% -2.34% -2.34% -0.48% Uranium (lb) weekly 64.50 -1.15% -1.15% -10.42% -10.42% -22.52% Iron Ore (t) 101.24 -5.45% -5.45% -2.50% -2.50% -4.95%

Energy

Index 08 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 66.24 -5.67% -5.67% -4.66% -4.66% -19.08% Brent Crude 69.54 -5.21% -5.21% -4.16% -4.16% -18.61%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

