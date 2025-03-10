ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-03-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.980 11.36% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.450 -12.50% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.510 6.34% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.480 -4.27% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.530 6.01% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.150 -4.26% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.300 5.69% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.815 -4.12% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 16.850 5.31% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.210 -3.91% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.021 5.00% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.665 -3.62% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.255 4.58% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.675 -3.57% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 4.35% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.365 -3.53% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.400 4.09% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 13.310 -3.34% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.290 3.57% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.615 -3.15% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.900 3.51% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 15.650 -3.10% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.070 3.37% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 19.170 -2.99% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 21.780 3.32% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.930 -2.95% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 15.730 3.28% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.035 -2.78% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.440 3.26% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.160 -2.70% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.160 3.23% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.000 3.23% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.945 -2.58% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.320 3.13% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.760 -2.56% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.300 3.13% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.980 -2.49% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.670 3.08% REH – REECE LIMITED 16.200 -2.47%

