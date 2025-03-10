HKA WELCOMES FORENSIC ACCOUNTING EXPERT JACQUELINE WOODS TO HKA IN AUSTRALIA

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation and dispute resolution, is excited to announce that Jacqueline Woods has joined its rapidly expanding Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages (FACD) team in Sydney, Australia. Jacqueline brings over 25 years of expertise in forensic accounting, particularly in valuations and loss quantification, bolstering HKA’s capability to address client needs in complex disputes.



Jacqueline’s career spans various sectors, where she has successfully resolved financial disputes as an independent expert in commercial litigation, family law and personal injury contexts. Jacqueline is also an accredited Expert Determiner, allowing her to resolve disputes as a single expert acting for both parties without the need for formal litigation.

Stuart Ells, Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages Lead and Chief Growth and Operations Officer, International, stated, "I’m pleased to welcome Jacqueline as another senior member of our growing team of FACD Experts in Australia. Jacqueline’s extensive experience in forensic accounting, particularly her focus on valuations in shareholder disputes and family law, complements our existing service offerings and makes her an invaluable addition to the team in Australia and internationally. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard."

Jacqueline’s educational credentials include a Master of Accounting and Economics from the University of Dundee, Scotland, and she is a Chartered Accountant and Expert Determiner. She has been involved in many significant engagements, such as expert determinations for shareholder agreements and post-acquisition disputes and financial investigations for transactions fraught with fraud risks. Her pragmatic approach and energetic demeanour will be instrumental in enhancing HKA’s service offerings.

"I am excited to join HKA during this period of growth and contribute to a team known for its excellence in forensic accounting," said Jacqueline Woods. "I look forward to collaborating with my esteemed colleagues, leveraging our collective knowledge to provide tailored solutions that meet our clients’ diverse needs."

Jacqueline’s inclusion in the FACD team follows the recent appointment of partners Andrew Ross, Anh Nguyen, John Temple-Cole, Sally Davitt, and Director Elizabeth Buchanan, who collectively enhance HKA’s footprint in the Asia Pacific market and internationally. With a combined wealth of knowledge and a robust approach to handling domestic and cross-border disputes, HKA continues to establish itself as a leader in the forensic accounting domain.

Jacqueline’s expertise further solidifies HKA’s position in providing comprehensive forensic accounting services across various jurisdictions.

