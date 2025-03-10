Prepare for Blackouts with BLUETTI Solar Battery Backup Solutions

PR NewsWire | Mar 10 2025

SYDNEY, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — More power outages are expected in Australia as rare Tropical Cyclone Alfred bears down on the country’s east coast, bringing destructive winds and flooding. About 4,000 homes have already lost power due to downed power lines.



For many, blackouts mean spoiled food, loss of internet, and pitch-black nights. However, those who prepare ahead, like Craig Payne from NSW, can navigate outages effortlessly.

When a severe storm cut power to his home for 16 hours, he relied on his BLUETTI AC200PL portable power station with additional battery modules. He also used solar panels to recharge the system throughout the outage.

Solar-powered generators like BLUETTI’s offer a reliable, clean, and quiet backup power solution for extreme weather or outdoor adventures. They harness solar energy for sustainable recharging, perfect for long-term blackouts. Here are some top choices for Australian homes.

BLUETTI Portable Solar Generators for Short-Term Outage Backup

If the grid is down for a few hours, a portable power station like BLUETTI AC180 is what a home needs for essential charging. It outputs 1,800W power to run most devices like fans, fridges, lights, and coffee makers. With its 1,152Wh battery, it keeps groceries fresh in the fridge for over 7 hours.

A more powerful option is the 2,600W BLUETTI Elite 200 V2-sufficient for operating ovens and even air conditioners. Its 2,073Wh battery can run a home fridge for 14 hours. Built with automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells, it’s expected to last for over 16 years with daily use. Both models support fast solar recharging to keep homes powered off-grid.

BLUETTI Modular Solar Battery System for Extended Power Outages

For longer outages, the BLUETTI AC500+ 2xB300K combo delivers robust home backup. With a 5,000W output and 5,529Wh capacity, it can power an 8100BTU air conditioner for 2 hours. As it’s modular, homeowners can scale it to a maximum of 16,588Wh with extra B300K batteries. Fast charging via mains (5,000W) or solar (3,000W) reduces dependency on the grid and helps lower electricity costs.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

