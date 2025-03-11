ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 11 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.140 6.43% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.605 -19.87% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.180 5.88% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.310 -17.20% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.140 3.24% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.860 -12.24% RMD – RESMED INC 37.520 2.96% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 8.110 -10.68% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.270 2.45% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 229.190 -10.45% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.600 2.36% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 7.340 -9.72% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.030 2.20% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 18.000 -9.09% APA – APA GROUP 7.590 1.88% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 8.870 -8.93% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 4.490 1.81% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.000 -8.70% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.150 1.61% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.380 -8.61% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.370 1.37% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.155 -7.97% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.720 1.36% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.200 -7.10% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.170 1.28% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 23.850 -6.91% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.605 1.26% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.270 -6.56% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 23.190 1.22% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 10.420 -6.46% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 39.650 1.15% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 13.460 1.13% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.100 -6.25% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.530 1.12% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.010 -6.09% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.415 1.07% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.010 -6.07% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.020 1.04% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.400 -6.02%

