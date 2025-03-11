ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 11 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.140
|6.43%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.605
|-19.87%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.180
|5.88%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.310
|-17.20%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.140
|3.24%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.860
|-12.24%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|37.520
|2.96%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|8.110
|-10.68%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.270
|2.45%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|229.190
|-10.45%
|CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|2.600
|2.36%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|7.340
|-9.72%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.030
|2.20%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|18.000
|-9.09%
|APA – APA GROUP
|7.590
|1.88%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|8.870
|-8.93%
|DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|4.490
|1.81%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|21.000
|-8.70%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|3.150
|1.61%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.380
|-8.61%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.370
|1.37%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.155
|-7.97%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.720
|1.36%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.200
|-7.10%
|AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.170
|1.28%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|23.850
|-6.91%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.605
|1.26%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.270
|-6.56%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|23.190
|1.22%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|10.420
|-6.46%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|39.650
|1.15%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.150
|-6.25%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|13.460
|1.13%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.100
|-6.25%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|4.530
|1.12%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|6.010
|-6.09%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.415
|1.07%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.010
|-6.07%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|29.020
|1.04%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.400
|-6.02%
