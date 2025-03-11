Ultra Maritime Australia to provide world leading sonar on Hunter class frigates

PR NewsWire | 9:44 AM

ADELAIDE, South Australia, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Royal Australian Navy’s Hunter class frigates will be fitted with Ultra Maritime’s world-leading 2150 Bow Sonar under a contract with BAE Systems Maritime Australia (BAESMA). The delivery of the 2150 Bow Sonar will expand Australian sovereign undersea warfare capabilities, providing active and passive anti-submarine warfare (ASW) modes, mine and obstacle avoidance sonar, integrated underwater communications, and automated torpedo detection, classification and localization.

"Ultra Maritime is committed to building a strategic partnership with the Commonwealth of Australia, as we continue to invest and grow our support to the Royal Australian Navy fleet with delivery of world-class undersea warfare solutions," said Mark Potter, Vice President and General Manager of Ultra Maritime Australia. "Our expertise in sonar, radar and electronic warfare, and torpedo defense will provide best-in-class capabilities within the maritime domain."

Ultra Maritime has operated in Australia for more than 15 years, expanding from its indigenous electronic warfare capability to establish a sovereign sonar sustainment solution to support its Integrated Sonar System (ISS), as installed on the Hobart class air warfare destroyers (DDG). As Ultra Maritime’s Australian workforce continues to grow, we will continue to work closely with local industry to further maximize opportunities for Australian industry to assist with the Bow Sonar capability.

Ultra Maritime provides innovative multi-missions solutions for surface, sub-surface and unmanned platforms that protect and empower allied naval forces worldwide. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Ultra Maritime employs more than 2,300 engineers and manufacturing experts worldwide, specializing in state-of-the-art sonar systems, radar, expendables, signature management and naval power systems. With major locations in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime is primed to support customers’ maritime missions around the globe.

