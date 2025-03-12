A Festival Reimagined Inviting You To Dream: Vivid Sydney 2025 Program Revealed

PR NewsWire | 10:31 AM

SYDNEY, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s largest event, Vivid Sydney, returns from Friday, 23 May to Saturday, 14 June 2025, with the theme "Dream" exploring the question: What’s in a dream?



Vivid Sydney, CREDIT Destination NSW

Transforming Sydney into a vibrant hub of creativity for 23 nights, the Southern Hemisphere’s leading multi-artform festival features spectacular light installations, music performances, thought-provoking ideas, and culinary experiences that attract visitors from around the globe. Now in its 15th year, Vivid Sydney 2025 offers international travellers an unforgettable winter experience showcasing Australia’s cultural capital.

Over 75% of the program and the entire Vivid Light Walk will be free to enjoy. The Light Walk showcases world-leading animation and projection technologies, with exclusive commissions including late Australian artist David McDiarmid’s "Kiss of Light" illuminating the Sydney Opera House, Vincent Namatjira’s "King Dingo" on the Museum of Contemporary Art, and fashion label Romance Was Born’s "House of Romance" on Customs House.

International celebrity chef Nigella Lawson will curate three exclusive Vivid Sydney Dinners in the spectacular Muru Giligu tunnel. "Having loved it for years, it is the hugest thrill to be part of the Vivid Food program," Lawson said. The popular Vivid Fire Kitchen and Chef Series events will also return, celebrating NSW cuisine.

The Ideas program features global thought leaders including TIME Magazine’s Creative Director D.W. Pine and sleep scientist Professor Matthew Walker. Netflix’s "Stranger Things: The Experience" makes its Australian debut at Luna Park Sydney, offering fans an immersive adventure designed by the show’s creators.

Music highlights include performances at the iconic Sydney Opera House by international acts Anohni and The Johnsons, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Iceland’s Sigur Rós with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and Japanese Breakfast. Free concerts at Tumbalong Nights will showcase global artists alongside Australian talent.

"Vivid Sydney continues to find exciting new ways to bring colour, creativity and fun to our city," said The Hon. John Graham, NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said the festival’s Dream theme is something that we all experience, and it can be interpreted in a myriad of ways.

"Dreaming is as old as time and as universal as life itself. Dreams can be prophetic, life changing and inspirational, as well as trivial, hilarious or terrifying. These interactions are evident in every aspect of Vivid Sydney’s program this year.

Tickets for Vivid Sydney are on sale now. For more information and for a full list of events, go to vividsydney.com

Vivid Sydney Partners

Samsung is a returning Major Partner for Vivid Sydney 2025, activating in Cockle Bay Wharf with a dramatic light and water show. Official Partners include Estée Lauder, returning for its second year, and Ausgrid, powering Vivid Sydney’s Tumbalong Nights program.

Airbnb is once again Vivid Sydney’s Community Partner, supporting the volunteer program, and the Charity Partner for 2025 is Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation.

Media Assets

Click here for VNR package including interviews, artwork renders and b-roll footage.



