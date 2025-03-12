A Playlist For Your Plants? Califia Farms Launches ‘The Green Album’ with Chris O’Dowd

PR NewsWire | 1:26 PM

SYDNEY, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Califia Farms® , makers of Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend, Australia’s leading Oat Milk for coffee lovers, is celebrating the love of plants with the launch of The Green Album by Califia Farms , an album of daily meditations designed to help plants thrive and voiced by Actor and Comedian Chris O’ Dowd (BRIDESMAIDS, BIG MOUTH).

The album aims to support growth for plants of all kinds – from houseplants that improve the living room air quality to trees that help make the planet greener. For every stream of the album, Califia will plant a tree through support of environmental non-profit tree planting charity One Tree Planted .*

With more than 70% of Australian households owning at least one houseplant – equating to over 10.7 million homes – Australians have a deep-rooted love for greenery. The 2023 Great Australian Plant Survey reveals that more than 25% of respondents own between 11 and 20 plants, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for indoor gardening

This passion is echoed in the nursery industry, where production nurseries sold an estimated 2.3 billion plants worth $3.6 billion in 2022.

Research also suggests that plants respond positively to sound. Dr. Dominique Hes, head researcher at Plant Life Balance from the University of Melbourne, explains that plants thrive when exposed to music with frequencies between 115Hz and 250Hz. By combining soothing soundscapes with positive affirmations, The Green Album creates the ideal environment to support plant growth and well-being.

O’Dowd also stars in Califia’s 2025 ad campaign, "Good Talks," celebrating the Irresistible Goodness of plants.

"At Califia Farms, we are absolutely obsessed with celebrating the goodness of plants, from their power to nourish us through delicious plant-based milks and creamers, to the joy they bring into our homes, to their positive impact on the health of our planet," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Califia Farms. "The Green Album by Califia Farms goes beyond positive plant affirmations – it’s a compilation of feel-good tracks to reinforce well-being for both plants and people. Chris was the perfect partner to bring our passion for plants to life in a joyful, fun and calming way, and our collaboration with One Tree Planted reflects our commitment to fostering a more sustainable world."

Rooted in nourishing tracks like "Branch Scan" and "Seeding Self Love," the soothing affirmations gently encourage plants, and people, to take time to, "root yourself into the ground, stretch those limbs towards the sky and find that center—your brightness—and remember to hold on to it throughout your day." The album is an ideal way for both humans and plants to start their day, offering a peaceful moment to enjoy a morning coffee – with plant-based creamer – while nurturing our green companions. All tracks can be streamed on Spotify now.

Recognising the power of plants to restore our environment, Califia will plant a tree with One Tree Planted for every stream of The Green Album on Spotify, with the goal of planting 25,000 trees in areas that need them most, supporting vital reforestation efforts. Listeners can feel good about making the world a greener place, for their houseplants and the planet, with every listen.

"Our new Green Album hopes to help plants, and indeed; people, feel grounded enough to grow. And each stream helps plant a tree, so give it a listen to make the world a greener, better place." said Chris O’Dowd.

O’Dowd also stars in Califia’s 2025 ad campaign, "Good Talks," which celebrates the Irresistible Goodness of plants. The projects were developed with Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) and will be airing throughout the year across social, digital and streaming.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow Califia Farms on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest and TikTok .

Califia Farm Barista Oat Milk is available Australia in all leading retailers, grocers and online platforms.

High-res imagery can be downloaded HERE .

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like?California)?

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in?Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations across the globe.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and experts to create an impact on nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provides jobs for social impact, and restores biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

*Califia will donate one tree for each stream of The Green Album, up to 25,000 trees ($25,000) to One Tree Planted.

Notes to Editors:

1. Australian Houseplant Ownership: Around 70% of Australian households own at least one indoor plant, highlighting the nation’s deep-rooted appreciation for greenery. (Source: Bloomspace – Plant Trends in Australia )

2. Australian Nursery Industry Growth: In 2021-2022, Australian production nurseries sold 2.3 billion plants, generating $3.6 billion in revenue, showcasing the continued demand for plants across households and commercial landscapes. (Source: Greenlife Industry Australia – Australian Nursery Industry Report )

3. The Science Behind Plants and Sound: Research suggests that plants respond positively to sound frequencies between 115Hz and 250Hz, which can enhance growth and overall health. (Source: Better Homes & Gardens – The music you play at home can affect how your plants grow

4. https://theplantrunner.com/blogs/the-plant-runner-blog/the-results-are-in-our-2023-great-australian-indoor-plant-survey

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms