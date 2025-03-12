ADEX OZTek Australia 2025: Dive into Innovation and Ocean Conservation

PR NewsWire | 8:10 PM

Sydney’s Premier Event Unites Global Dive Community

SYDNEY, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From March 15–16, 2025, the Sydney International Convention and Exhibition Centre will host ADEX OZTek Australia 2025, a landmark event merging cutting-edge diving innovation, travel inspiration, and ocean advocacy. Partnered with the Ocean Lovers Festival, this two-day gathering invites the public, industry professionals, and media to explore the future of diving and marine conservation.

Event Highlights:

Why Attend?

With over 70 speakers from the worldwide, 3000sqm exhibitions, 100 exhibitors showcasing diving tech, travel destinations, and eco-solutions, ADEX OZTek 2025 is a hub for networking, learning, and advocacy. Attendees can join keynote talks, hands-on workshops, and the Casual Connect Decompression Party on March 16.

Key Details:

Dates : March 15–16, 2025 | Venue : ICC Sydney, Hall 2 (14 Darling Dr, Sydney )

: March 15–16, 2025 | : ICC Sydney, Hall 2 (14 Darling Dr, ) Tickets : Bundled or single-day passes available at Eventbrite.

: Bundled or single-day passes available at Eventbrite. Full Program: ADEX OZTek Australia 2025 | Ocean Lovers Festival.

Quotable:

"This event is a catalyst for uniting the dive community and driving actionable change for our oceans," says Mihiri S Korala, Media Coordinator. "We’re thrilled to showcase global innovations while empowering the public to protect marine ecosystems."

Media Access:

High-resolution visuals, speaker bios, and logos available for download: Event Assets

Social Media:

Join the conversation: #ADEXOZTek2025 #OceanConservation #Sydney2025

Attachments: Event poster, speaker headshots, and logos available upon request.

ADEX OZTek Australia 2025 is co-organized by the Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) and OZTek Advanced Diving Conference, in partnership with the Ocean Lovers Festival. The event supports global marine conservation efforts through education, innovation, and community engagement.

