ADEX OZTek Australia 2025: Dive into Innovation and Ocean Conservation

PR NewsWire | 8:10 PM
Sydney’s Premier Event Unites Global Dive Community
SYDNEY, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From March 15–16, 2025, the Sydney International Convention and Exhibition Centre will host ADEX OZTek Australia 2025, a landmark event merging cutting-edge diving innovation, travel inspiration, and ocean advocacy. Partnered with the Ocean Lovers Festival, this two-day gathering invites the public, industry professionals, and media to explore the future of diving and marine conservation.
Event Highlights:
- OZTek Advanced Diving Conference: Celebrating 25+ years, this conference features global pioneers in deep diving, rebreather tech, and diving medicine.
- ADEX Dive & Travel Show: Debuting in Australia, ADEX highlights sustainable tourism, underwater photography, and marine conservation initiatives.
- Underwater Photography Competition: Open to amateurs and pros, with prizes across five categories.
- OZTek Awards 2025: Recognizes Australia’s top divers and innovators in exploration, media, and industry leadership.
- Ocean Lovers Festival: Interactive art, live music, and science-driven workshops to inspire ocean stewardship.
Why Attend?
With over 70 speakers from the worldwide, 3000sqm exhibitions, 100 exhibitors showcasing diving tech, travel destinations, and eco-solutions, ADEX OZTek 2025 is a hub for networking, learning, and advocacy. Attendees can join keynote talks, hands-on workshops, and the Casual Connect Decompression Party on March 16.
Key Details:
- Dates: March 15–16, 2025 | Venue: ICC Sydney, Hall 2 (14 Darling Dr, Sydney)
- Tickets: Bundled or single-day passes available at Eventbrite.
- Full Program: ADEX OZTek Australia 2025 | Ocean Lovers Festival.
Quotable:
"This event is a catalyst for uniting the dive community and driving actionable change for our oceans," says Mihiri S Korala, Media Coordinator. "We’re thrilled to showcase global innovations while empowering the public to protect marine ecosystems."
Media Access:
High-resolution visuals, speaker bios, and logos available for download: Event Assets
Social Media:
Join the conversation: #ADEXOZTek2025 #OceanConservation #Sydney2025
Attachments: Event poster, speaker headshots, and logos available upon request.
ADEX OZTek Australia 2025 is co-organized by the Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) and OZTek Advanced Diving Conference, in partnership with the Ocean Lovers Festival. The event supports global marine conservation efforts through education, innovation, and community engagement.