ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-03-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.655 8.26% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.510 -20.23% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.215 7.50% IPH – IPH LIMITED 4.230 -10.00% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.435 7.41% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.031 -8.82% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 6.90% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.110 -8.66% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.330 6.45% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.080 -8.05% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.545 5.83% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 8.520 5.06% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 14.210 -5.01% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.021 5.00% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 2.890 -4.93% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 16.270 4.63% RMD – RESMED INC 35.730 -4.77% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.090 3.98% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.620 -4.62% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.420 3.76% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.220 -4.62% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.830 3.51% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.370 -4.17% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.470 3.35% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.720 -4.00% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.440 3.33% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.200 -4.00% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.970 3.19% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.615 -3.91% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.430 3.04% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 14.560 -3.77% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 3.03% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.810 -3.68% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.600 2.93% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.970 -3.64% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.420 2.90% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.050 -3.51% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.635 2.83% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.270 -3.48%

