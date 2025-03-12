Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 12, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:38 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALK ALL AUE BC8 BMN BOE BSL CGF CMM (2) FEX FSF LNW MEK PNR SBM SMP TCL TTM VAU WAF WGX WIA

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.58

Petra Capital rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital raised its forecast for the gold price by 11% to US$2,580/oz for 2025-2029, and by 15% to US$2,300 post-2029 on expectations of continued demand for gold for risk diversification and as a currency alternative to the US dollar.

This resulted in an upgrade to earnings and valuations for gold stocks under coverage. The broker remains overweight on the sector.

Target price for Alkane Resources rises to $1.30 from $1.04. Buy retained.

This report was published on March 7, 2025.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.07.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 13.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.43.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $68.19

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden notes weekend reports suggesting several Canadian provinces are protesting against US tariffs with some asking for a halt to purchases of US slot machines due to be upgraded this year.

The broker sees potential for both Aristocrat Leisure and Light & Wonder ((LNW)) to gain market share from International Gaming Technology which dominates in that market.

The broker is also confident both companies will be able to work around the challenges irrespective of where tariffs ultimately land, given their global scale, diversification, product innovation, R&D commitments and margins.

No change to forecasts. Target price of $67 and Neutral rating are maintained.

This report was published on March 10, 2025.

Current consensus price target is $78.07, suggesting upside of 14.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 90.00 cents and EPS of 266.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.60. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 268.6, implying annual growth of 31.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 90.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.4.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 100.00 cents and EPS of 297.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 296.3, implying annual growth of 10.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 99.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

AUE AURUM RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.28

Petra Capital rates ((AUE)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital raised its forecast for the gold price by 11% to US$2,580/oz for 2025-2029, and by 15% to US$2,300 post-2029 on expectations of continued demand for gold for risk diversification and as a currency alternative to the US dollar.

This resulted in an upgrade to earnings and valuations for gold stocks under coverage. The broker remains overweight on the sector.

Aurum Resources is one of two preferred emerging stocks. The broker assumes a $25M equity raise in FY26 via 62.5m shares at 40c/share and a $50m equity raise in FY28 via 125m shares at 40c/share.

Target price rises to 93c from 59c. Buy maintained.

This report was published on March 7, 2025.

