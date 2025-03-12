GameAbove Sports Joins NBL Legend to Inspire Youth

PR NewsWire | 5:05 AM

With the power of GameAbove Sports, Bruton, a long-time Australia basketball ambassador, can expand his successful Bruton Basketball Foundation.

FORT MEYERS, Fla., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Calvin Bruton (Brew-tin) has always been a giver. The former NBA guard starred and coached in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia for 25 years. He continues to support the country with his basketball foundation, Bruton Basketball Foundation, and is now getting some well-deserved help.



Calvin Bruton

GameAbove Sports, the sports division of GameAbove, a brand rooted in philanthropy, has donated $800,000 AUD to the Bruton Basketball Foundation to make sure it stays strong and impactful. It is now known as BBF, Powered by GameAbove Sports. "We believe in bettering the lives of children. Calvin has done an incredible and inspirational job of coaching and educating young men and women, helping them aspire to be the best they can be," says GameAbove Chairman Keith J. Stone.

One of Bruton’s favorite messages to kids is "Teamwork makes the dream work," and he says the partnership with GameAbove Sports has helped fulfill his dream for his foundation. "GameAbove’s commitment and financial assistance has taken BBF and me to a whole new level of excitement. The opportunity is one that I’m forever grateful for. It will help uplift young people all around Australia."

But BBF, Powered by GameAbove Sports, is more than basketball. Bruton says, "We focus on education and employment, helping young people get jobs and further their education. The foundation has helped thousands of kids. The success stories are what keep us going. There are no limitations to helping anyone become a better version of themselves."

Bruton played his college basketball at Wichita State from 1972-1976, earning first team all-conference his senior year. Despite being 5-9, Bruton never let his small stature stop him from reaching big goals. It’s one of his many messages that he expresses to young people, saying, "Your Attitude is Your Altitude."

He led the NBL in scoring, assists, free throw shooting, and three-point shooting at different times in his storied NBL career, earning him the nickname, "The Black Pearl." He was named Coach of the Year and won a championship as both a player and coach. He also represented Australia at the World Championships in Spain, becoming the first Black-American to represent Australia in any sport.

Together with his son, CJ, who captained Australia at the Beijing and Athens Olympics, they are just the second father and son combination to be inducted into the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame. CJ is one of the executives of the BBF staff.

Bruton has a close friendship with GameAbove’s George Gervin. They have been friends for almost 50 years, opening the door to be part of the GameAbove family. Gervin glowingly says, "What I admire most about Calvin is his love for the game and his love for people. He was a winner on the court and now he’s winning off it and in the communities around Australia are benefitting. He’s teaching basketball and life skills; he’s making a difference."

About GameAbove

GameAbove Sports, the sports investment division of GameAbove, expands its strategic portfolio by investing in professional and youth teams, franchises, leagues, and athletes worldwide. The company’s goal is to enhance the global presence of its partners and sports-related entities. GameAbove Sports proudly owns the BIG3’s Detroit franchise, set to begin play in the summer of 2025. It is also a significant stakeholder in the Brisbane Bullets of the NBL. GameAbove Sports’ involvement in the new BIG3 Showcase in Australia is a testament to the company’s commitment to helping grow both the leagues and basketball globally.

GameAbove is a privately held global investment company backed by CapStone Holdings Inc. Brands include GameAbove Sports, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Interactive and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove is rooted in philanthropy and dedicated to inspiring greatness through sports, entertainment, technology and youth academies. To learn more, visit GameAbove.com. Follow GameAbove on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @GameAbove, X @Game_Above and YouTube @GameAbove.



GameAbove Sports

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2638536/54800021_10156919653990185_7262836950766190592_n.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2420159/GameAbove_Sports_Brandplate2.jpg?p=medium600

