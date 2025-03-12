Meizu Joined Hands with Geely to Hold a Product Launch Event in Sydney, Australia

PR NewsWire | 3:53 PM

SYDNEY, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meizu, in collaboration with Geely Auto held a product launch event in Sydney, Australia, unveiling several smartphones tailored for overseas markets and various tech innovations including smart glasses, smart watches, smart rings, etc.

At MWC 2025, Meizu’s global smart technology ecosystem built based on the three core areas of smart phones, smart glasses, and smart cars became the focus of attention. At the launch conference this time, Meizu showcased its three smartphone models tailored for overseas markets and Lucky 08 in Sydney, bringing more choices to users and allowing users from different circles to enjoy the convenient experience brought by AI.

Simultaneously, the Flyme Auto smart cockpit system made its official entry into the Australia and New Zealand with the launch of Geely EX5 – the next-generation SUV. Designed to achieve smart equality through cross terminals, multi-sector integration, and high value, Flyme Auto reinforces Geely’s mission to make smart premium cars for all. Latest data reveals that Flyme Auto-powered vehicle sales increased by 100,361 cars in February alone, with cumulative sales of models supported by Flyme Auto surpassing 600,000 cars. Additionally, Flyme Auto has ranked first in new ecosystem user growth for five consecutive months. At present, Flyme Auto has been accessed by 22 car models of Geely, LYNK & CO, Galaxy, and other brands. It is one of the smart cockpit operating systems supporting the largest number of car models and covering the broadest price range.

The smart glasses StarV Air 2 and StarV View were exhibited at the launch conference. StarV Air 2, a hot product that has recently become quite popular in China, can help users perform AI-powered instant note-taking, real-time translation, and other functions with its AI capabilities. In the scenarios of daily wear, StarV Air 2 can also be used as a teleprompter, reading screen, navigation display screen, etc. Its new interactive entrance allows users to enjoy the convenient seamless experience brought by technology.

StarV View focuses on large-screen entertainment. With a 188-inch large screen that supports 0-600° myopia adjustment, it brings users an immersive entertainment experience anytime, anywhere!

The smart ring StarV Ring 2 also appeared in the exhibition area of the launch conference as a new interactive product. In addition to helping users monitor sleep, blood sugar, fitness status, etc., it can also be used to control smartphones and smart glasses.

As the world’s first smart watch integrating DeepSeek, MEIZU Watch 22 has demonstrated great strength in voice interaction and AI large model calling, allowing users to complete a series of AI-powered smart operations such as querying data and writing content in the watch without taking out their smartphones. At the same time, as a member of the Flyme AIOS ecosystem, MEIZU Watch 22 can be quickly paired with smartphones and cars in the ecosystem and act as a "car key". Efficient collaboration between multiple devices gives full play to Meizu’s ecosystem advantages and brings users a more smart and convenient experience.

Since announcing the Flyme global full ecosystem strategy, Meizu has accelerated its overseas expansion. At present, Meizu’s products are sold in more than 30 countries and regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe, and cars equipped with Flyme Auto are exported to the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions. Its overseas ecosystem with a true integration of people, cars, and homes has gained a certain scale.

Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

In the future, Meizu will accelerate its expansion into overseas markets, increase investment, and launch more products and services that meet the needs of local consumers, creating a smarter, more convenient, and better life experience for users around the world.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms