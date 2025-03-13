ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 13 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 14.29% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.290 -12.56% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.970 10.86% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.730 -8.58% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.034 9.68% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.390 -8.04% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.475 9.20% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.050 -7.29% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.640 8.20% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.540 -5.78% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 9.350 6.49% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.515 -5.50% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 5.88% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -4.76% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.270 5.83% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.490 -4.70% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.275 5.77% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 18.060 -4.34% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.500 5.63% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.880 -3.83% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.700 5.41% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.560 -3.59% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 7.840 5.38% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.620 -3.27% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.220 5.23% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.185 -3.27% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.860 4.98% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.370 4.66% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.680 -3.11% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.070 4.53% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.300 -2.93% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 6.460 4.03% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.270 -2.73% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.140 3.97% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.995 -2.68% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.785 3.97% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 22.530 -2.55% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.285 3.64% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 48.090 -2.51%

