Global Finance & Technology Network to Host the Inaugural Black Swan Summit 2025 to Tackle Global Disruptions and Shape a Resilient Future

PERTH, Australia, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Perth will host the inaugural Black Swan Summit, an ambitious international foresight and R&D forum presented by the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) at the University of Western Australia’s iconic Winthrop Hall from March 24–26, 2025.

At a time when the world continues to feel the reverberations of geopolitical tensions, technology disruptions and reshaping of the global economy from COVID-19, the summit will be dedicated to exploring how emerging technologies can help the world navigate black swan events—rare, unpredictable shocks with outsized impact.

"The inaugural Black Swan Summit is where some of the world’s boldest thinkers gather to shape the frontier of innovation and build the next era of human progress. We are living through a technological convergence that is redefining industries and disrupting the status quo. This summit is designed to empower entrepreneurs, builders, and visionaries with insights, connections, and frameworks needed to launch transformative ideas and build ventures that thrive in the face of volatility," said Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO, GFTN.

"As AI, Web3, Blockchain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, and Climate Tech converge, the need for agile, inclusive, and forward-looking policies has never been greater. This summit will equip policymakers, regulators, and thought leaders with the foresight and tools to build policies and systems for the global financial architecture that are not only resilient, but adaptive, inclusive and just", said Mr Mohanty

GFTN convenes high impact global policy dialogues for balancing innovation and regulation, deploys innovative solutions in finance through cutting edge technology for building consumer trust and confidence, and promotes industry best practices to help industry and emerging economies globally level up and achieve greater financial access and connectivity.

Held in partnership with the Western Australia Web3 Association (WAWEB3) and supported by the Western Australia Government’s Business Events Perth and the City of Perth, the Black Swan Summit, will gather over 300 influential voices from 35 countries including CEOs, technologists, scientists, innovators, regulators, academics, and entrepreneurs to anticipate systemic vulnerabilities, accelerate disruptive innovation, and co-create actionable policy and business strategies. Participants will challenge conventional thinking, reimagine business models, and shape forward-looking frameworks that promote financial inclusion, technological agility, and long-term sustainability in an age of compounding uncertainty and exponential transformation.

"The Black Swan Summit is more than a conference. It’s a global foresight laboratory driven by GFTN," said Dr. Andrzej Gwizdalski, Project Lead at GFTN. "We’re bringing together researchers, regulators, entrepreneurs, and visionary thinkers to co-design bold, actionable solutions for the world’s most urgent challenges. This is where disruption meets purpose, and where transdisciplinary collaboration becomes a catalyst for resilience, innovation, and impact."

Session Spotlights: Exploring the Big Themes at Black Swan Summit

What it Means to be a Machine: An Interdisciplinary Perspective on the Future of Humanity-Machine Coexistence

The Quantum Revolution is Here – Are You Ready?

Money 2040: Rethinking Money in the Digital and Quantum Era

Future Proofers: Powering 2050 – Recharging the Energy Supply

Futureproofing the Digital Frontier: Bridging Technology and Policy for a Safer Future

The Future is Tokenized: Redefining Trust and Efficiency from Digital to Real-World Assets

A Global Gathering of Visionaries

Bruce Reynolds , Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor, City of Perth

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor, Amy-Rose Goodey , Chief Executive Officer, Digital Economy Council of Australia (DECA)

, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Economy Council of (DECA) Antonio Alvarez Lorenzo , Chief Compliance Officer, Crypto.com

, Chief Compliance Officer, Crypto.com Caroline Bowler , Chief Executive Officer, BTC Markets

, Chief Executive Officer, BTC Markets Effie Dimitropoulos , Chief Executive Officer, AUDC Pty Ltd

, Chief Executive Officer, AUDC Pty Ltd Prof. James Ong , Founder & Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII)

, Founder & Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII) Prof. Jingbo Wang , Professor, University of Western Australia , Head of Physics Department, Director of QUISA (Research Hub for Quantum Information, Simulation, and Algorithms)

, Professor, University of , Head of Physics Department, Director of QUISA (Research Hub for Quantum Information, Simulation, and Algorithms) Dr. Justine Lacey , Research Director, The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)

, Research Director, The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) Dr. Mark Staples , Chief Technology Officer, University of Western Australia

, Chief Technology Officer, University of Prof. Peta Ashworth , Director, Curtin Institute for Energy Transition

, Director, for Energy Transition Dr. Warren McKenzie , Founder & Managing Director, HB11 Energy

…and many more at the forefront of innovation, regulation, and research.

Key Highlights

Supercomputer Tours (March 24)

An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Setonix, the most powerful public research supercomputer in the Southern Hemisphere, and DUG HPC, a world-class high-performance data centre, showcasing real-world applications in AI, quantum computing, climate modelling, and blockchain.

GFTN Insights™ (March 25–26)

A signature element of the Summit, GFTN Insights™ roundtables fosters year-round, Chatham House-rule dialogues connecting senior leaders and institutions across continents. In Perth, it will explore real-world scenarios—like retirement readiness in 2050—and how emerging tech can reshape concepts like value, trust, and inclusion.

Hands-on Workshops (March 25–26)

Led by regulators, agencies, and industry experts, workshops offer fast-tracked, professional insights on fintech licensing, Web3 business setup, and digital asset compliance—condensing months of research and cost into 60-minute actionable sessions.

About GFTN

Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is a platform for advancing innovation, inclusion, and resiliency in financial ecosystems through global collaboration. GFTN has four strategic businesses: GFTN Forums, a global conference convenor dedicated to finance and technology. GFTN Advisory, a knowledge centre offering practitioner-led advisory services and research on innovation policies and ecosystems. GFTN Platforms, a digital platform service provider for businesses, especially small and medium enterprises. GFTN Capital, an investment fund for technology start-ups that have the potential for sustained growth and positive social impact.

Registration and Information

Visit: www.blackswansummit.com

Dates: March 24–26, 2025

Location: University of Western Australia, Perth

