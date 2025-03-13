Rudi’s View: Post February Conviction Calls

Rudi's View | Mar 13 2025
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor
The February results season did not live up to expectations and share markets have gone into a negative spiral during and since.
As Steve Miller once sang: "Round and round it goes, where it stops, nobody knows".
The ideal environment, one might conclude, to refresh the strategy and portfolio, while taking some key observations and conclusions from February results on board.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley have yet again communicated their Conviction Calls among ASX-listed smaller cap companies. That selection post-February consists of the following six:
-Corporate Travel Management ((CTD))
-Generation Development ((GDG))
-Dicker Data ((DDR))
-McMillan Shakespeare ((MMS))
-Propel Funeral Partners ((PFP))
-Superloop ((SLC))
