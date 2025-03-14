ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 14 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.090 12.37% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.180 -4.78% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.300 9.09% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.455 -4.21% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.650 8.81% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.495 -3.88% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.071 7.58% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 33.100 -2.99% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.830 7.20% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.150 -2.95% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 6.67% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.750 -2.83% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.600 6.67% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 6.45% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.950 -2.26% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 14.640 6.09% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.960 -2.00% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.680 5.89% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.870 -1.69% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.036 5.88% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.560 -1.65% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 73.430 5.72% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.530 -1.60% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.560 5.64% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.240 -1.59% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.400 5.59% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.550 -1.54% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.340 5.51% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 20.480 -1.54% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.900 5.41% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.335 -1.47% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.430 4.88% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 22.380 -1.41% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.645 4.88% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.140 -1.30% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.225 4.65% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 9.140 -1.30% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.930 4.64% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.380 -1.30%

