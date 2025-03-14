Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 Mar 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:52 AM

This story features INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IDX

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance:

“The cost of uncertainty isn’t just theoretical. Market volatility, driven by these trade disputes, is creating ripple effects across every asset class. Emerging markets, commodities, and currencies are all reacting to an administration that appears more interested in disruption than in stability.”

This week’s quote comes from CEO of deVere Group, Nigel Green.

-Reporting season might seem like an eon ago, as uncertainty and concerns over slowing global growth, led by escalating trade tensions and tariff wars between the US and the rest of the world, continue to ratchet up.

-The ASX, as a global proxy, is viewed as a risk-on market with high commodity exposure and has borne much of the brunt of US market-like selling. The ASX is down a further -2% in the last week, bringing the fall to just over -9% for the month, mirrorring the decline in the S&P500 of -10% since the February peak.

-While not yet validated by the latest data, it seems the Aussie market has become a no-go zone for US and overseas investors eager to hit the sell button, with elevated stock valuations following a lacklustre February reporting season and the prospect of slowing global growth.

-In terms of performance, the Utilities sector was the standout this week, rising over 2%, with Energy and Materials tipping slightly positive, belying the risk-off tone of crude oil trading below US$70 per barrel.

-Financials, Info Tech, Healthcare, and Consumer Discretionary all traded lower, while a higher gold price, kissing US$3,000 per ounce, boosted gold stocks. Evolution Mining shares are approaching a 52-week high.

-There is no doubt even Mystic Meg would be challenged by President Trump’s mercurial disposition, and with the upcoming US debt ceiling negotiations back on the table, it is hard to find any reason for sentiment to improve in the near term. But hey, the new administration is creating a new paradigm for investors, whether we like it or not.

-Next week, the Bank of Japan rate decision comes Wednesday, and Australia’s February unemployment rate is due out Thursday.

Have a great weekend from the FNArena Team

Corporate news in the week that was

-Integral Diagnostics ((IDX)) reportedly on the radar of private equity firms

-BHP Group ((BHP)) has signed $40m earn-in deal with ASX-listed Cobre ((CBE)) to fund copper exploration in Botswana

-As various stakeholders are attempting to save Star Entertainment ((SGR)) from going under, the shares remain suspended on the ASX for at least another week

-According to Bloomberg, Rio Tinto ((RIO)) has shelved its plan for a (up to) $5bn capital raising following pushback from investors

-Ron Finemore Transport has acquired a 9% stake in rival Lindsay Australia ((LAU)), sparking industry speculation

-No exception for Australia as the Trump administration imposes 25% tariffs on Australian steel and aluminium

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) to sell US$9bn in bonds to refinance Arcadium Lithium acquisition

-Star Entertainment ((SGR)) sells its Queen’s Wharf stake for $53m, losing -$4.2b in fees

-The Star agrees on exclusivity deed with Salter Brothers for a potential $940m refinancing to address its debt

-PolyNovo ((PNV)) CEO Swami Raote exits immediately

-Major shareholder in Nickel Industries ((NIC)) has dumped half its holding

-Cloudstrike and Dicker Data ((DDR)) sign new distribution agreement

-Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLS)) completed the acquisition of new FAR-targeting theranostic candidates, adding TLX400 to its bladder pipeline

-Future Fund is acquiring a stake in Transgrid from OMERS, aligning with the government’s plan

-A 25% stake in Shiperoo has been acquired by Australia Post to improve e-commerce returns and sustainability through AI-driven solutions

-Orica ((ORI)) launches a $400m buyback following an earnings upgrade

-Fund losses have placed HMC Capital ((HMC)) under scrutiny

-Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) logs over 4,000 claims following Cyclone Alfred

-Fonterra ((FSF)) plans Mainland Group IPO to raise up to $2bn

-Capricorn Metals ((CMM)) entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Kings Find Project from Serena Minerals for a total consideration of -$1.5 million.

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) is buying two adjacent solar and battery projects built by Edify under a 20-year energy agreement ($2bn investment) for its Gladstone aluminium operations.

-JP Morgan has acquired a 5.36% stake in Rio Tinto, making it the second-largest shareholder after Vanguard at 6.02%.

-Perpetual ((PPT)) is seeking a new adviser to assist with the divestment of its wealth business.

-The ACCC is reviewing DP World’s $174m plan to acquire Silk Logistics ((SLH)) over concerns about higher prices for goods and reduced competition.

-BlackRock is reportedly considering acquiring Fonterra’s ((FSF)) Southeast Asian business in a complex deal valued at $174m.

-Boss Energy ((BOE)) has increased its stake in Laramide Resources ((LAM)), buying a further 9% for $15.5m, bringing its total shareholding to 18.4%.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms