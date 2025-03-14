The Overnight Report: Tariff Turmoil Continues

Daily Market Reports | 9:14 AM

President Trump upends market sentiment (yet again) on threats of escalating trade war with Europe over wines and spirits.

Investors are in no mood for uncertainty as gold rallied and the US dollar strengthened, while the Nasdaq declined further to a -10% pullback in a few weeks only.

Russia doesn’t seem to be playing ceasefire ball with negotiators and crude oil continues sending global growth slowdown (fear) signals.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7741.00 – 12.00 – 0.15% S&P ASX 200 7749.10 – 37.10 – 0.48% S&P500 5521.52 – 77.78 – 1.39% Nasdaq Comp 17303.01 – 345.44 – 1.96% DJIA 40813.57 – 537.36 – 1.30% S&P500 VIX 24.66 + 0.43 1.77% US 10-year yield 4.27 – 0.04 – 1.02% USD Index 103.86 + 0.34 0.33% FTSE100 8542.56 + 1.59 0.02% DAX30 22567.14 – 109.27 – 0.48%

Happy Friday from FNArena with a not so upbeat overnight performance.

Ongoing uncertainty rattled US markets overnight. President Trump announced a potential 200% tariff on European beverage imports, with French champagne and wine in the spotlight.

Comments from the Treasury Secretary did not improve overall sentiment when Bessent commented the US administration is not concerned with “a little bit of volatility.” Adobe, SentinelOne, and UiPath all provided disappointing forward guidance.

Big tech continued to come under pressure. Atlassian declined over -8% and is accumulating a -34% one-month loss. Tesla, Apple, Meta, and Netflix all fell by more than -3%.

The Nasdaq fell almost -2% and has now declined -10% from its high on February 19, sending commentators into a spin on the index now having entered “correction territory.” The S&P500 closed down -1.39%, with the Dow Jones down -1.3%.

European stocks fared better overnight, with the Euro Stoxx down -0.6% and the FTSE 100 unchanged.

Geopolitics boosted the risk-off tone as President Putin challenged the proposed ceasefire agreement, while the prospect of a possible US government shutdown this weekend increased, with Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer saying his party would oppose the Republican spending bill.

Gold rallied nearly 2% to US$2,990 as investors looked for protection and a safe haven. Brent crude declined -1.45% to under US$70 per barrel as the International Energy Agency warned of oversupply as tariffs impact demand.

Positive February PPI (0% month-on-month) and US jobless claims for the week ending March 8 at 220k from 225k could not shake investor malaise and ongoing selling pressure.

The 10-year yield ended down by -4bps at 4.27%, and the 2-year yield settled four basis points lower at 3.95%, while the US Treasury completed this week’s mediocre note and bond auction sale with a weak 30-year bond reopening.

The USD strengthened with the Australian dollar trading down under USD63c.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -4.1% YTD

S&P 500: -6.1% YTD

S&P Midcap 400: -8.4% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: -10.4% YTD

Russell 2000: -10.6% YTD

ASX futures are pointing to a weaker opening, with the market falling prey to selling pressure yesterday. Some analysts suggest lower Chinese growth and commodity prices, along with a more negative view on global growth, are resulting in US brokers and fund managers turning negative on Australia. Let’s see whether the now routine afternoon selling kicks in on another risk-off Friday.

Corporate news in Australia

-Capricorn Metals ((CMM)) entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Kings Find Project from Serena Minerals for a total consideration of -$1.5 million.

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) is buying two adjacent solar and battery projects built by Edify under a 20-year energy agreement ($2bn investment) for its Gladstone aluminium operations.

-JP Morgan has acquired a 5.36% stake in Rio Tinto, making it the second-largest shareholder after Vanguard at 6.02%.

-Perpetual ((PPT)) is seeking a new adviser to assist with the divestment of its wealth business.

-The ACCC is reviewing DP World’s $174m plan to acquire Silk Logistics ((SLH)) over concerns about higher prices for goods and reduced competition.

-BlackRock is reportedly considering acquiring Fonterra’s ((FSF)) Southeast Asian business in a complex deal valued at $174m.

-Boss Energy ((BOE)) has increased its stake in Laramide Resources ((LAM)), buying a further 9% for $15.5m, bringing its total shareholding to 18.4%.

On the calendar today:

-NZ Feb Manufacturing PMI

-UK Jan GDP, Trade Bal

-US University of Michigan sentiment

-ADRIATIC METALS PLC ((ADT)) AGM

-CAR GROUP LIMITED ((CAR)) ex-div 38.50c (50%)

-CHALICE MINING LIMITED ((CHN)) earnings report

-DATA#3 LIMITED. ((DTL)) ex-div 13.10c (100%)

-DEEP YELLOW LIMITED ((DYL)) earnings report

-LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED ((LTR)) earnings report

-METEORIC RESOURCES NL ((MEI)) earnings report

-PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED ((PDI)) earnings report

-WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED ((WTC)) ex-div 10.55c (100%)

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2997.40 + 56.30 1.91% Silver (oz) 34.44 + 0.72 2.14% Copper (lb) 4.92 + 0.07 1.42% Aluminium (lb) 1.22 + 0.00 0.14% Nickel (lb) 7.39 + 0.00 0.01% Zinc (lb) 1.33 + 0.01 0.42% West Texas Crude 66.69 – 0.97 – 1.43% Brent Crude 69.91 – 1.03 – 1.45% Iron Ore (t) 102.16 + 0.72 0.71%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 13 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7749.10 -2.50% -5.18% -5.03% -5.03%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AD8 Audinate Group Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie ANZ ANZ Bank Upgrade to Hold from Reduce Morgans CAR CAR Group Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett COL Coles Group Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley HLI Helia Group Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie RMS Ramelius Resources Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett WBC Westpac Upgrade to Hold from Reduce Morgans

