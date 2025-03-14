Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 March 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 06 March 2025 to 13 March 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-03-2025 Friday 07 March 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Rudi’s View: To Sell Or Not To Sell Thursday 06 March 2025 What to do when share markets look wobbly? Plus updates on Best Ideas, Conviction Calls and Model Portfolios

3 – Uranium Week: Capitulation Near The Bottom? Tuesday 11 March 2025 Tariff uncertainty, geopolitics and a global risk off tone all weighed down uranium market activity last week

4 – In Brief: Top Picks In Financials, Retail & Healthcare Friday 07 March 2025 Weekly Broker Wrap: Post earnings season brokers round up the summaries for a selection of what they like and what’s not so hot for financials, the retail and healthcare sectors

5 – March Madness: Opportunity Building? Thursday 13 March 2025 March often provides rally opportunities for beaten-down markets. Will 2025 follow the script?

6 – Corporate Travel Eyes Strong Growth Rebound Friday 07 March 2025 Corporate Travel Management’s interim performance proved better-than-expected and expectations are growing for growth to resume in FY26

7 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 March 2025 Friday 07 March 2025 Our top ten news stories from 27 February 2025 to 06 March 2025

8 – Rudi’s View: Preparing For Tougher Times Ahead Wednesday 12 March 2025 In this week’s Weekly Insights:-Preparing For Tougher Times Ahead-Invitation To FNArena Subscribers & Readers-On The Money Puzzle PodcastBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorPreparing For Tougher Times AheadA little over four months since the 2024 presidential election and circa se

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 07-03-25 Friday 07 March 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – Gold Miners On The Rise Tuesday 11 March 2025 Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities sees a positive technical set-up for gold miners (ETF)

