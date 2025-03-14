PR NewsWire | Mar 14 2025

SYDNEY, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As "height anxiety" continues to spread among parenting circles, the field of children’s growth nutrition is reaching a critical turning point. On March 11, Australian infant and child nutrition brand Witsbb launched its heavily anticipated new product, Grow Pro Talplax Drink, on TMALL Heybox. They also officially announced that a women’s volleyball champion has become the "Witsbb Height Growth Ambassador". With the core proposition of "scientific height growth over superstition, age-specific nutrition is key", the product aims to help children establish a scientific growth system from ages 3 to 21.



Witsbb’s highly anticipated new product, Grow Pro Talplax Drink, makes its debut on TMALL Heybox.

Children’s height growth is a systemic project, involving multiple dimensions such as bone development, muscle growth, and endocrine regulation," notes Dr. Bradley, Chief Scientific Officer of Witsbb. "There are significant differences in the types, ratios, and absorption efficiencies of nutrients required at different age stages. Simply applying traditional ‘one-size-fits-all’ and ‘one-age-fits-all’ solutions may be counterproductive.

Based on this scientific understanding, the Witsbb research and development team is dedicated to providing scientifically-backed bone development solutions for children aged 3 to 21. Grow Pro Talplax Drink focuses on three core critical age stages for height growth: the golden period from 3 to 8 years old, the intensive growth phase from 8 to 14 years old, and the final growth spurt from 14 to 21 years old.

At the same time, grounded in the principles of children’s bone development, Grow Pro Talplax Drink innovatively introduces the concept of a ‘growth plate accelerator.’ The product formulations include a comprehensive blend of nutrients designed to support growth plates, such as lysine, Chondroitin Peptide, and more. This approach aims to facilitate rapid height growth during these three critical stages.

Just as the Chinese women’s volleyball team wins matches through phased tactical training, Witsbb’s ‘Grow Pro Talplax Drink’ aims to support children’s scientific growth with precise nutritional formulas. On the volleyball court, each player plays an indispensable role, and every ingredient in Witsbb’s ‘Grow Pro Talplax Drink’ is meticulously selected. This not only reflects the brand’s persistent pursuit of depth in scientific research but also highlights the inevitable trend of the entire industry transitioning towards evidence-based medicine and precision nutrition.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms