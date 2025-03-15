The Market In Numbers – 15 Mar 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 15 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12266.250 -1.08% -2.66% -6.44% -6.44% 4.68% All Ordinaries 8013.30 -2.02% -4.65% -4.84% -4.84% -0.01% S&P ASX 200 7789.70 -1.99% -4.68% -4.53% -4.53% 0.29% S&P ASX 300 7726.80 -1.97% -4.65% -4.59% -4.59% 0.24% Communication Services 1630.40 -2.62% -3.53% 0.18% 0.18% 8.61% Consumer Discretionary 3765.70 -3.28% -6.50% -3.72% -3.72% 7.24% Consumer Staples 11352.10 -1.43% -5.57% -3.54% -3.54% -8.29% Energy 7747.60 0.08% -7.38% -10.15% -10.15% -22.77% Financials 8023.50 -3.14% -7.60% -6.86% -6.86% 4.79% Health Care 40915.40 -3.53% -4.30% -8.85% -8.85% -7.55% Industrials 7642.10 -2.69% -4.42% -0.06% -0.06% 12.19% Info Technology 2348.80 -4.35% -6.19% -14.31% -14.31% 0.31% Materials 16352.10 0.51% 0.68% 1.41% 1.41% -3.12% Real Estate 3585.10 -0.21% -2.28% -4.69% -4.69% 0.61% Utilities 8929.70 3.23% -1.42% -1.14% -1.14% -3.83% A-REITs 1638.30 -0.29% -2.27% -4.66% -4.66% 0.86% All Technology Index 3450.00 -4.95% -6.97% -9.34% -9.34% 9.95% Banks 3346.70 -3.21% -7.39% -7.20% -7.20% 4.74% Gold Index 10563.50 5.13% 7.99% 25.40% 25.40% 43.58% Metals & Mining 5337.50 0.76% 1.00% 1.56% 1.56% -3.84%

The World

Index 15 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8632.33 -0.55% -2.01% 5.62% 5.62% 5.73% DAX30 22986.82 -0.10% 1.93% 15.46% 15.46% 26.06% Hang Seng 23959.98 -1.12% 4.44% 19.44% 19.44% 35.22% Nikkei 225 37053.10 0.45% -0.28% -7.12% -7.12% -6.39% DJIA 41488.19 -3.07% -5.37% -2.48% -2.48% 6.06% S&P500 5638.94 -2.27% -5.30% -4.13% -4.13% 3.27% Nasdaq Comp 17754.09 -2.43% -5.80% -8.06% -8.06% 0.12%

Metals & Minerals

Index 15 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2997.40 2.61% 3.88% 14.11% 14.11% 28.21% Silver (oz) 34.44 3.78% 9.34% 13.95% 13.95% 17.74% Copper (lb) 4.9150 2.51% 6.81% 19.98% 19.98% 13.42% Aluminium (lb) 1.2164 -0.10% 2.54% 6.41% 6.41% 8.17% Nickel (lb) 7.3893 4.82% 6.72% 3.42% 3.42% -5.00% Zinc (lb) 1.3278 0.61% 4.82% -1.74% -1.74% 0.13% Uranium (lb) weekly 63.25 -1.94% -3.07% -12.15% -12.15% -24.02% Iron Ore (t) 102.16 0.91% -4.59% -1.62% -1.62% -4.08%

Energy

Index 15 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 66.69 0.68% -5.03% -4.02% -4.02% -18.53% Brent Crude 69.91 0.53% -4.70% -3.65% -3.65% -18.18%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

