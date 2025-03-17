ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-03-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 24.490 11.57% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.030 -5.50% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.745 9.06% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.430 -5.49% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.077 8.45% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.460 -3.67% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.500 7.66% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.880 -3.59% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.280 7.27% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.540 -3.42% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.950 7.14% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.035 -2.78% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.470 6.52% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.100 -2.74% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.780 6.22% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.820 -2.51% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.685 6.20% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 7.210 -2.17% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 6.06% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.470 -2.10% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.455 5.81% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.360 -2.08% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.021 5.00% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.990 -1.98% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.605 4.90% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.830 -1.79% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.880 4.88% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.130 -1.74% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.440 4.82% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.050 -1.70% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.930 4.80% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.700 -1.60% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.300 4.51% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.130 -1.57% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.350 4.48% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 18.390 -1.45% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 25.120 4.23% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.510 -1.31% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 16.950 4.18% RMD – RESMED INC 34.850 -1.27%

